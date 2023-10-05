Ranking the jerseys of all 10 2023 ODI World Cup teams

The stage is set for the prestigious 2023 ODI World Cup to commence as last edition's finalists England and New Zealand will compete in the tournament-opener on Thursday, October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The upcoming tournament will be the first instance of India hosting an ODI World Cup solely. They have previously co-hosted the ODI World Cup thrice - in 1987 (India and Pakistan), in 1996 (India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) and in 2011 (India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh).

Among the traditions of the tournament, revealing jerseys has always been a special moment, and there have been some stylish cricket kits this time around as well. Each team will sport a unique kit for the showpiece event.

On that note, let's rank the jerseys of all the ten teams battling against each other in the ODI World Cup 2023.

#10. Australia

Pat Cummins in Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 jersey [ICC]

Record five-time champions Australia have probably the plainest jersey at the 2023 ODI World Cup. While their simplistic design stands out, it isn't among Australia's best ever kits.

Wearing their traditional yellow color, the mighty Aussies will have a a dark green patch on the sides as well as the borders of the collar.

#9. Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi sporting the Afganistan jersey [Afghanistan Cricket Board]

While keeping their customary blue colour, the Afghans will wear a slightly different shirt at the showpiece event.

Their kit includes a collection of diamond-like patterns with the colours blue and red. While the pattern is the main highlight of the jersey, it creates an optical illusion. Due to this, it doesn't appeal to everyone.

#8. Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi jersey for the World Cup includes primarily a dark green shade with some intricate designs of red color on shoulders.

Moreover, the translucent white-colored tiger print all over the front embraces their might nickname as well.

The design captures the spirit of the Bangladeshi cricket squad and their drive to succeed in the competition.

#7. Netherlands

Netherlands jersey for the ODI World Cup 2023 [Cricket Netherlands]

To no one's surprise, the Netherlands maintained their iconic orange color throughout the kit. Apart from their solid orange, the jersey has a combination of plain blue colors, two orange-colored stripes and the Dutch flag on their sleeves.

They also have certain patterns all over their jersey that are ivory in colour. Although the Dutch team's vibrant orange colour will certainly be unique, a bit more design could've added much more flavour to the overall kit.

#6. South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen in his South Africa ODI World Cup Jersey [South Africa Cricket]

At No. 6 are South Africa, who have all the ingredients to reach the semis this year. They will don their familiar green with reduced usage of yellow than usual.

While their kit involves little to no pattern on sleeves, the designers did a wonderful job in imprinting the South African flag all over the upper part of the torso region.

Moreover, fans can also see the representation of "King Protea," South Africa's national flower, which is also a major part of their cricket logo.

The kit also features two slim stripes on the collars, making the fit look more fine.

#5. Sri Lanka

While the South African jersey has an imprinted flower, the front-engraved lion on the Sri Lankan jersey is its most striking feature.

Another blue-coloured jersey, the light blue design below the country name also blends well with the overall outfit, and the red motif on the shoulder gives the kit a delicate touch.

#4. Pakistan

Pakistan cricket kit for the ODI World Cup 2023 [ICC]

Another team with a predominantly dark green kit, Pakistan have done a great experiment with their jersey for the World Cup.

The three star-shaped outlines of different shades of green is the major highlight in front. It gives a pleasant reminiscent of Pakistan's iconic outfit at the 1999 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board stated while releasing the kit that the jersey will represent the concept of “Star Nation Jersey,” which will express the connection between cricketing heroes and the dedicated fans.

#3. New Zealand

Ish Sodhi posing in New Zealand's 2023 ODI World Cup kit [ICC]

Rarely do New Zealand go wrong with their cricket kits and they have once again introduced a fantastic kit for the showpiece event.

Their new kit has a retro feel to it. The predominant colour is the classic jet black, which is considered as a return to the original style and a favourable exhange from the grey that had crept into their kit in recent years.

The shirt's bottom half includes off-white vertical stripes running through the jersey, giving it an eccentric look and feel.

#2. India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the India jersey reveal [Adidas/Sportskeeda]

A brand-new Team India jersey was introduced by Adidas ahead of the ODI World Cup in 2023. The tri-colour stripes on the shoulders of the Indian jersey, which represent the colours of the Indian flag, were a modest addition by the designers.

The two stars above the BCCI emblem, which have a position in the top left corner, signify India's two ODI World Cup victories in 1983 and 2011.

Apart from this, the jersey also has vibrant orange strips as a border for collar and sleeves. India’s jersey is one of the best-looking kits in the tournament and has been widely loved by the fans.

#1. England

Mark Wood wearing the England kit [ICC]

Team England have started their title defence in Ahmedabad against New Zealand. Apart from their strike power and some world-beating superstars, the reigning champions also have an impressive jersey to boast.

A dark shade of blue dominates their kit at the 2023 ODI World Cup, unlike their retro sky blue colour, which was used in the previous edition.

The current England kit features intricate designs and patterns throughout the jersey, including a hint of gradient red as well.

However, the most distinctive detail about their shirt is the use of the Mandarin-styled collar. England's band collar will give the jersey a fresh feel, in contrast to the regular-designed collars worn by the other nine nations.