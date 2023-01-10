Ranking the jerseys of all 6 teams in SA20 2023

The much-awaited SA20 2023 will start tonight at Newlands with a match between MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals. The six-team tournament aims to revive cricket fan-following in South Africa and improve the financial conditions of the nation's cricket governing body.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has launched its own T20 league for the third time, with the previous two tournaments proving to be failures. SA20 2023 seems to be the best effort made by the CSA as the six franchises are owned by IPL team owners. On top of that, the league has secured a major broadcast deal in South Africa, India and the UK.

Apart from MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals, Jo'burg Super Kings, SunRisers Eastern Cape, Pretoria Capitals, and Durban's Super Giants are part of this tournament. The jerseys have a few similarities to the IPL, and in this listicle, we will rank the six kits of SA20 2023.

#6 Durban's Super Giants

The Super Giants family knows how to form strong teams and deliver power-packed performances on the field, but fans have so far not liked the jerseys used by their teams. Last year, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kit designers were trolled on social media for their jerseys.

The Durban's Super Giants (DSG) kit drew mixed reactions from fans this year as well. Some fans felt that the designers have mixed the 2019 kits of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Afghanistan T20I team to create their SA20 2023 jersey.

#5 MI Cape Town

Mumbai Indians have come up with some of the best kit designs in the IPL, but many fans would agree that MI Cape Town's jersey does not seem up to the mark. The jersey colors are blue and gold.

Fans feel that the kit looks similar to what the Mumbai Indians team used in IPL 2008. The team owners may have kept a similar design on purpose because it is the inaugural season of SA 20, but a few fans believe a modern touch could have been added to the kit.

#4 Pretoria Capitals

Although the over-use of blue color in team jerseys is quite common now, the Pretoria Capitals (PC) jersey looks a bit similar to what the Lucknow Super Giants wore in IPL 2022.

The Pretoria Capitals kit looks great, but some fans joked on social media that the kit designers exchanged DC and LSG with DSG and PC, respectively, in SA20 2023.

#3 Paarl Royals

The Paarl Royals jersey is almost similar to the one that the Rajasthan Royals wore in IPL 2022. The threads look good, and it seems like a continuity of the franchise.

Big names like Jos Buttler, David Miller and Eoin Morgan will play for the Royals. It will be interesting to see how they perform in SA20 2023.

#2 SunRisers Eastern Cape

The black and deep orange combination of the SunRisers Eastern Cape's jersey has won the hearts of fans on social media. Many fans of SunRisers Hyderabad have suggested that the team owners use a similar kit in IPL 2023.

Aiden Markram is the SunRisers' captain in SA20 2023. The Orange Army will be keen to dominate the new tournament.

#1 Jo'burg Super Kings

The Jo'burg Super Kings (JSK) probably have the best jersey in SA20 2023. Captain Faf du Plessis launched the jersey along with franchise officials a few days ago in Johannesburg.

It is a bit similar to the Chennai Super Kings jersey, but the glittering green touch makes the jersey a standout one. JSK will make their debut against Durban's Super Giants tomorrow in Durban.

