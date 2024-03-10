Ranking the performance of India's debutants in Test series versus England

India beat England by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in the recently concluded Test series at home. After losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, slipping from a commanding position, the hosts made a superb comeback to clinch the next four Tests. India squared the series with a 106-run win in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Having found their rhythm, Rohit Sharma and co. thumped the Englishmen by a record 434 runs in the third Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The fourth Test in Ranchi was a closely contested one, but the hosts held their nerve to register a hard-fought five-wicket win. India then thumped England by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamshala.

In the absence of some key names, India handed Test debuts to five players during the course of the series. Following India’s terrific 4-1 series triumph over Ben Stokes and co., we rank the performances of India’s five debutants.

#1 Dhruv Jurel

After Srikar Bharat failed to grab his opportunities in the first two Tests of the series, India ran out of patience with him and handed a Test debut to Uttar Pradesh keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel in the third Test in Rajkot. He gave a good account of himself in his maiden Test appearance, scoring a defiant 46 off 104 balls in the only innings he batted in during the match.

Jurel turned out to be India’s savior in the Ranchi, bailing the team out of trouble not once, but twice. Responding to England’s first-innings total of 353, India crumbed to 177/7. However, Jurel held the innings together and scored a game-changing 90 off 149 balls, absorbing the pressure. His knock ensured England took a negligible lead.

In the second innings, India were again in a spot of bother. Chasing 192, they slipped to 120/5. However, Jurel (39* off 77) proved to be the perfect partner for Shubman Gill (52*). The duo featured in an unbroken 72-run stand for the sixth wicket as India registered a series-clinching win.

Not just as a batter, but Jurel impressed behind the stumps as well. He kept very well to both the pacers and the spinners and his cricketing instinct was on display when he predicted Ollie Pope’s charge down the wicket in the first innings in Dharamshala.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan

After a long wait, Sarfaraz Khan finally made his Test debut in the series against England. And, with his impressive performances, he proved that all the hype around him was not for nothing.

The 26-year-old showed no signs of nerves as he smacked 62 off 66 in his debut Test innings in Rajkot. He hammered nine fours and a six and was looking good for a lot more until he was run out following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

Sarfaraz played a good knock in the second innings as well. With India pushing for a declaration, he came in and clobbered 68* off 72 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes. The right-handed batter featured in a rollicking 172*-run stand for the fifth wicket with Mumbai teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal (214*).

After struggling in both innings of the Ranchi Test, Sarfaraz lifted himself and smashed a swift half-century in the first innings in Dharamshala. Sarfaraz hit eight fours and a six in his 60-ball 56. He did look in a little trouble against spinners at times, but overall it was a highly memorable debut series for Sarfaraz.

#3 Akash Deep

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was handed a debut in the Ranchi Test after Jasprit Bumrah was given a rest by the team management. The right-arm pacer made an impact right away after England won the toss and decided to bat first. Akash Deep claimed the first three wickets to fall in a superb display of pace bowling, reducing England to 57/3 inside 12 overs.

The 27-year-old started on the wrong note as he picked up a wicket off a no ball. However, he lifted himself up in brilliant fashion to get three big English wickets. Ben Duckett (11) fell caught behind to one that nipped back in from a good length and straightened. Ollie Pope (0) was trapped, also with a delivery that nipped back in from a length.

Akash Deep then knocked over Zak Crawley (42) with one that jagged back in sharply and foxed the well-set batter. The delivery hit the top of off-stump as the Indian pacer’s debut turned into a memorable one after a false start. Akash Deep was subsequently replaced for the fifth Test, making way for Bumrah.

#4 Devdutt Padikkal

In-form Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut in the fifth and final match of the series in Dharamshala. The left-hander also made an instant impact, scoring a fluent 65 off 103 balls in the first innings. The 23-year-old’s stroke-filled knock featured 10 fours and a six.

After India lost centurions Rohit Sharma and Gill in quick succession, Padikkal, in the company of Sarfaraz (56) ensured that England did not make a comeback into the contest. The duo added an enterprising 97 for the fourth wicket to put India in total command.

#5 Rajat Patidar

Of India’s five debutants in the Test series against England, Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar was the only one who failed to make an impact. The right-handed batter made a defiant 32 in his first Test knock in Visakhapatnam. He was bowled in somewhat unlucky fashion and did not make any impact in the rest of the series.

Patidar’s scores in his subsequent five visits to the crease read 9, 5, 0, 17 & 0. He was dismissed in soft fashion more than once, chipping simple catches to fielders. The 30-year-old was set to retain his place for the Dharamshala Test, but got injured during training, paving the way for Padikkal’s debut.

