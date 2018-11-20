Ranking prediction - India vs Australia: What happens if India win the T20 series 3-0

Team India begin their long tour of Australia with the 3 match T20I series. There's a lot at stake when India and Australia face each other, irrespective of the format. The talks about the comeback of Steve Smith and David Warner have now been put to rest as the Australian Cricket Association declined to lift the bans of both the players.

As a result, Australian players have their responsibilities doubled to compete against the determined Team India, who embark on a golden opportunity to emerge victorious on the Australian soil.

Pakistan is currently the Number 1 ranked team in the world in the shortest format courtesy their unbeaten run under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan is sitting firmly at the top of the table with 138 rating points. Followed by Team India and Australia who are ranked number 2 and 3 respectively. So there is an opportunity for both the teams to disturb the ranking order.

Do you remember some time ago Team India players were all talks about taking the team to Number 1 rank in all 2 formats? Well, this Australian tour is a gateway to make that dream come true! India is already at the top in Tests, the second in both ODI and T20I. So definitely the men in blue will be eyeing more than just the redemption.

The ICC powered team Rankings predictor is an algorithm that works on the basis of ICC Team Rankings rating method. So here's how India can inch closer towards Pakistan and how Australia can topple India to become the second-ranked team in the world!

Scenario 1:

CXI v South Africa - International T20 Tour Match

Australia winning 3-0 against India. If Australia manages to win all the three matches against India,

They will ease past Team India in the ranking table to second place with 124 rating points.

Currently, The Australian team is going through some chop and change process. There have been few debutantes who were given a chance to represent at the highest level. The likes of Ben McDermot, Alex Carey have been roped in acknowledging their performances in the domestic tournament and Big Bash League.

So winning all three matches will really boost the morale of Australian side who have not lived up to the billing.

