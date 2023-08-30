Ranking the strongest pace attacks of all Asia Cup 2023 teams 

The stage is set for the much-awaited Asia Cup tournament to begin. The inaugural match is scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, August 30.

The tournament will see six of the best Asian sides lock horns with each other. All six nations are divided into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in Group B.

The top two sides of both groups will qualify for the Super Fours, after which the two finalists will be decided.

India and Pakistan will start the competition as strong favorites. However, one cannot rule out defending champions Sri Lanka, who will have the local crowd's support as well. Bangladesh and Afghanistan are also the two most improved sides in the last decade or so.

Barring four matches, all the Asia Cup matches will be played in Sri Lanka, where batters often find difficulty accumulating runs easily. While spinners will look to make the most of the conditions, pacers might also garner some movement on offer with the new ball and under the lights.

The forthcoming Asia Cup involves some of the best fast bowlers in the world, and in this listicle, we will rank the strongest pace attacks of the tournament.

#6 Nepal

Nepal will seek a great learning experience at the Asia Cup 2023 [Getty Images]

Nepal played some wonderful cricket at the ACC men's Premier Cup to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023. Alongside some strong batting performances, the Nepal unit dished out some fantastic bowling performances, going unbeaten in the tournament.

While globetrotter Sandeep Lamichhane has been outstanding with his leg-spin, their crop of pace bowlers has also done their job decently.

Their two star pacers have been Karan KC and Sompal Kami. The two have taken a total of 226 international wickets. Both can swing the ball upfront. However, both of them lack some variations at the end, which might cause trouble for the Napelese unit.

While playing against some of the world's best teams will be a great learning experience for Nepal, there is still a big gulf between the quality of their bowling attack and that of the other participating nations in the tournament.

#5 Afghanistan

Afghanistan unit celebrating vs Pakistan [Getty Images]

Afghanistan team is another unit who are more dependent on their spinners rather than pace bowlers. With the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmed, their spin unit is perhaps the best among the lot.

However, their pace unit is much dependent on only one bowler in Fazalhaq Farooqi. The left-arm pacer has grown in stature in the last year or so. However, he is yet to find an equally effective bowling partner.

Afghanistan have included Abdul Rahman, who has played only three ODIs thus far. The Afghani team also use Gulbadin Naib as the change bowler, who chips in with gentle medium pace.

#4 Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will enter the Asia Cup on the back of ODI World Cup Qualifier win [Getty Images]

Co-hosts Sri Lanka won't be alien to the conditions at home and will be ready to defend their title. They dealt a huge blow prior to the tournament as their talisman Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the competition due to an injury.

Apart from this, they will also be without the services of three talented pacers: Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, and Dilshan Madhushanka. Hence, their pace unit at the Asia Cup 2023 comprises Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, and Pramod Madushan. Skipper Dasun Shanaka will also provide some medium-pace bowling options.

Rajitha and Pathirana are expected to start from the first game, as both of them will provide different qualities. While Rajitha will be a great option for some initial swing and seam bowling, Pathirana is among the best death bowlers in Sri Lanka.

Having said that, their pace unit still lacks some experience in a high-octane tournament like the Asia Cup.

#3 Bangladesh

Bangladesh after their 2-1 ODI series win vs Ireland [Getty]

No. 3 is the pace attack of Bangladesh. They have four quality fast bowlers, including the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

Mustafizur and Taskin have been two of the best white-ball bowlers in the country for some time now, and they will expect to spearhead the pace attack in the tournament.

Shoriful and Hasan are also two talented Bangladeshi pacers. While Shoriful is a dynamic left-arm pacer and can use his angles aptly, Hasan is a pure wicket-taker. The 23-year-old right-armer has picked up 12 ODI scalps this year, the joint-most for Bangladesh alongside Taskin.

Alongside Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan, the Bangladesh bowling attack will be the one to watch out for.

#2 India

Jasprit Bumrah is back for India [Getty Images]

Team India will breathe fresh air and welcome the return of Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer skippered the Indian team in the recent T20I series against Ireland and looked in great rhythm.

Given his immaculate bowling prowess, Bumrah is a nailed-on starter in the Asia Cup. However, the Indian management will have to ponder whether they will partner Bumrah with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami or play only one of them to lengthen the batting attack.

Apart from this, they also have Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya, who remain great wicket-taking options. Thakur's uncanny ability to provide breakthroughs at regular intervals is a plus for India. However, he can also leak at a rapid rate.

While India have also included Prasidh Krishna in the squad, the lanky pacer is expected to be only a backup option.

While all three of Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami are some of the best pacers in international cricket, Siraj and Shami will be entering the tournament after a lengthy break. It remains to be seen how India lines up in their first clash against Pakistan and how the pace bowlers fare in the much-awaited fixture.

#1 Pakistan

Pakistan bowling attack is one of the best in the world [Getty Images]

Undoubtedly, Pakistan's pace attack is one of the best in the world, let alone in Asia. The deadly combination of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah has done wonders for Pakistan in the last year or so.

All three of Afridi, Rauf, and Naseem clock speeds of above 145 kmph and pose a great threat to the opposition batters early on in the innings and in the middle overs as well.

The fact that Pakistan can fit all three of them in their starting XI without any compromises makes them a lethal attack. In their recent ODIs against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, their pace attack dominated at will and gave a testament to their fierce quality.

Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are also two handy pacers who bowl tight lines and lengths to create pressure.