Ranking Test cricket's top 5 left-arm pacers of the 21st century ft. Mitchell Starc

Left-arm pacers are a crucial component of any bowling attack. They not only provide variety to the bowling, but also make life difficult for the batters, who have to constantly adjust between facing left-armers and right-armers.

Ad

A number of batters in the past and present have admitted that playing left-arm pace can get quite tricky because of the angles that the bowlers are able to generate. Team India's one-day skipper Rohit Sharma is among the big names who has had his fair share of struggles against high-quality left-arm pace bowling.

If we look at bowlers from the 21st century, Australia's Mitchell Starc stands out as one of the finest exponents of left-arm pace. The 35-year-old is set to appear in his landmark 100th Test match when Australia take on West Indies in the third Test at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica starting Saturday, July 12.

Ad

Trending

As Starc prepares for his landmark match, we rank the top five left-arm pacers of the 21st century in Test cricket.

#5 Neil Wagner

New Zealand's Neil Wagner was quite an underrated left-arm pace bowler in the Test format. He represented the Kiwis in 64 matches between 2012 and 2024, claiming 260 wickets at an average of 27.57, with nine five-fers. But for constant injury woes, he could have played a lot more Test matches.

Ad

The 39-year-old had an equally good record at home and away in the red-ball format. Wagner played 41 Tests at home, claiming 178 wickets at an average of 27.18, with six five-fers. In away conditions, he played 20 matches and picked up 76 scalps at an average of 27.97, with three five-fers. Wagner also played three Tests at neutral venues, claiming six wickets.

#4 Trent Boult

Trent Boult is another Kiwi on the illustrious list. He played 78 Test matches for New Zealand between 2011 and 2022, picking up 317 wickets at an average of 27.49, with 10 five-fers and one ten-wicket match haul to his credit. Boult and Tim Southee formed a terrific bowling combination for the Kiwis for over a decade.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of his 317 Test scalps, 173 came at home from 37 matches. In Test matches played in New Zealand, the left-arm pacer averaged 25.04, claiming six five-fers and one ten-wicket match haul. Boult did reasonably well away from home as well, picking up 124 wickets in 34 Tests, averaging 30.45, with four five-fers. Boult also played seven Tests at neutral venues, picking up 20 scalps at an average of 30.40.

#3 Zaheer Khan

Former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan features at No. 3 on the list. Of his 92 Test matches, Zaheer played 90 in the 21st century. In these 90 Tests, he claimed 306 wickets at an average of 32.84, with 11 five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul. While Wagner and Boult have better numbers on paper, Zaheer is ranked above both because he had slightly better ability in high-pressure situations.

Ad

Of his 90 Tests in the 21st century, Zaheer played 53 away from home, claiming 204 wickets at an average of 31.60, with eight five-fers and one 10-wicket match half. He played a stellar role in India's famous 2007 Test triumph in Nottingham, picking up nine wickets. Zaheer was a force in home conditions as well. In 37 Tests, he claimed 102 wickets, averaging 35.34, with three five-fers.

#2 Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson is at No. 2 on the list. He played 73 Test matches between 2007 and 2015, claiming 313 wickets at an average of 28.40, with 12 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls. While Johnson could be erratic at times, when in rhythm, he was the best left-arm pacer in the business.

Ad

Bowler Tests Wickets Average BBI BBM 5w 10w Mitchell Starc 99 395 27.39 6-48 11-94 15 2 Mitchell Johnson 73 313 28.40 8-61 12-127 12 3 Zaheer Khan 90 306 32.84 7-87 10-149 11 1 Trent Boult 78 317 27.49 6-30 10-80 10 1 Neil Wagner 64 260 27.57 7-39 9-73 9 0

Ad

(Top 5 left-arm pacers' Test bowling stats starting January 1, 2001)

He played 34 home Tests, claiming 171 scalps at an average of 25.47, with seven five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul. He claimed 8-61 in the 2008 Test against South Africa in Perth, which the Proteas won by chasing 414. In 35 away Tests, Johnson claimed 133 scalps, averaging 31.12, with five five-fers and two ten-wicket match hauls. He played four Tests at neutral venues, claiming nine scalps.

#1 Mitchell Starc

Since the start of the 21st century, Australia's Starc has claimed most Test scalps by a left-arm pacer. Statistically and impact-wise as well, he has been the best bowler on display among left-armers during this period. In 99 Tests, Starc has claimed 395 wickets at an average of 27.39, with 15 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starc's numbers hardly change in home and away conditions, which further justify his No. 1 ranking. Of his 99 Test matches, the left-arm pacer has played 55 at home, claiming 235 wickets at an average of 26.46, with eight five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul. His best innings of 6-48 was registered against India in December 2024 in Adelaide, proving the 35-year-old is still at his peak.

The veteran left-arm pacer has featured in 39 Test matches away from home in which he has claimed 145 wickets at an average of 27.78. Starc's impressive stats include seven five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul. The Aussie star has also featured in five Tests at neutral venues, claiming 15 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️