Ranking the Top 10 all-rounders of the 21st century

In the history of cricket, only a handful of players have been gifted with the ability to win games with both the ball and bat. Though many cricketers can do both these things in modern day cricket, only a very few players will fit into the elite category of a genuine all-rounder.

Cricket has blessed us with some greatest all-rounders. Players like Kapil Dev, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Sir Richard Hadlee, Chris Cairns, and Keith Miller are some of the greatest all-rounders of the 20th century.

Honorable Mentions: Ben Stokes, Mohammad Hafeez, Jacob Oram, Lance Klusener, Ravindra Jadeja, Angelo Mathews, and Moeen Ali.

Without much ado, let’s rank the Top 10 all-rounders of the 21st century.

#10 Abdul Razzaq

One of the greatest all-rounders of Pakistan cricket, Abdul Razzaq has scored a lot of runs and picked up a lot of wickets in international cricket. Razzaq has scored more than 7000 runs across formats for Pakistan at an average of almost 30, which included six hundred and 30 fifties.

He has also picked up 389 wickets for Pakistan across formats and was one of the best lower-order batsmen during his playing days. He was particularly effective in limited-overs format - One Day Internationals and Twenty20s.

The former Pakistan international is one of the greatest ODI all-rounders of all-time. An accurate bowler and a big-hitter, Abdul Razzaq has single-handedly won a lot of games for Pakistan with both bat and ball.

