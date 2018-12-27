×
Ranking the Top 10 T20I Teams in 2018

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
411   //    27 Dec 2018, 23:13 IST

Pakistan and India have been the top two teams in T20I cricket this year
2018 is going to come to an end and the next year is one of the most awaited ones with the World Cup set to happen. There have been many surprises and many thrilling games as well as pure class and sheer dominance.

When we say surprises and thrill, the T20 format is the first thing that comes to our mind. Currently, Pakistan top the ICC T20I Team Rankings while India slot in at second.

In this segment, let us take a look at the ranks of the top 10 teams based only on their performances in T20Is in 2018.

Rating System: Win Ratio + Number of matches won

(Games against teams below the Top 10 will not be counted)

#10 New Zealand

Matches: 13

Won: 3

Lost: 9

NR: 1

Rating: 5.3

Most people will be surprised to see New Zealand's name on this list with players like Colin Munro in their ranks but New Zealand have had a below par outing in T20Is. Most of the matches they lost was against Pakistan(5) and Australia(3). Despite their losses, most of their games were entertaining and they came close to a win before losing. They have been excellent in other formats, though.

#9 South Africa

Matches: 7

Won: 4

Lost: 3

Rating: 6

South Africa feature in 9th position but this is only because of our rating system. The Proteas haven't played many games hence the low rating for them. They have been good in ODIs and exceptional in Test matches. They played against India and lost 2 games and 1 game against Sri Lanka while winning a one-off T20 against Australia.

#8 West Indies

Matches: 15

Won: 4

Lost: 10

NR: 1

Rating: 6.9

West Indies played a lot of T20I matches this year and discovered a lot of young stars like Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas but weren't able to win games in the first half of the season. They were in good form against Bangladesh in the recently concluded series and are slowly starting to get back in form.

