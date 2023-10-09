Ranking Virat Kohli's 3 best knocks against Australia in ICC events

Superstar batter Virat Kohli has made a name for himself by playing match-winning knocks in the most significant matches against strong opposition. By that, it doesn't get much bigger than performing against five-time ODI World Champions and 2022 T20 Champions Australia in ICC events.

Kohli boasts an incredible record against the Aussies overall, with a Test average of over 47, including eight centuries, and ODI and T20I averages above 50. His numbers in ICC events are no less impressive, with an other-worldly average of 81.50 in T20 World Cups and 48.47 in 50-over World Cups.

The 34-year-old also averages a resounding 88.16 in 13 ICC Champions Trophy games, all of which validate the ability of King Kohli to stand up and deliver in the prestigious events. However, Kohli has only been part of one ICC title-winning team in the 2011 World Cup, a record he will be looking to set straight in the ongoing home World Cup.

As we look toward Virat Kohli accomplishing World Cup glory for India in 2023, let us revisit his three best knocks against Australia in ICC events.

#3 Classy 82 in the 2019 World Cup

Virat Kohli built on the platform set by the openers with an explosive innings.

Virat Kohli endured one of the lowest moments of his ODI career when he skied a Mitchell Johnson bumper in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup to be dismissed for one run off 13 deliveries. His untimely dismissal was crucial in India's failure to chase down Australia's total to being knocked out of the tournament.

Fast forward four years and Kohli made amends in Team India's second game of the 2019 World Cup against the arch-rivals.

Captaining the side, the 34-year-old elected to bat first on a beautiful Oval pitch following their win against South Africa in the tournament opener. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set the ball rolling with a sensational 127-run partnership in just under a run-a-ball.

Following the dismissal of Rohit, Kohli joined Dhawan and ensured there was no drop off in momentum. The champion batter recorded his first half-century against the Aussies in 50-over ICC events and finished with a 77-ball 82 to propel India to a massive 352/5 in 50 overs.

It was a typical Virat Kohli knock consisting of four boundaries and two sixes with plenty of ones and twos to run the Aussie fielders ragged. In reply, the then-defending champions fell short by 36 runs despite a valiant effort, finishing 316 all out.

The Delhi-born batter was the 10th leading run-scorer of the 2019 World Cup, with 443 runs in nine games at an average of 55.37, including five half-centuries.

#2 Match-winning 85 with India in dire straits in the 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli mastered another tricky run-chase to keep the Aussie bowlers at bay.

The latest Virat Kohli masterclass against Australia came a day back in the ongoing 2023 World Cup on a treacherous pitch in Chennai.

It was Team India's opening game, and the three-pronged spin attack of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav suffocated the Aussie batters. The trio picked up six of the 10 wickets as Australia were dismissed for a paltry total of 199.

However, as expected, the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood came out firing on all cylinders to reduce the hosts to 2/3 in two overs. Yet, unfazed as always, Kohli marshaled another magnificent run-chase, scoring 85 off 116 deliveries to bail India out of trouble.

His partnership of 165 with KL Rahul took India to a remarkable comeback six-wicket victory following the disastrous start. The chase master now averages an outstanding 88.98 in successful ODI run-chases with 22 centuries.

During his knock, Virat Kohli also entered the top 10 leading World Cup scorers list with 1,115 runs. The former skipper needs only another 111 runs to leapfrog six players and become fourth, a landmark he should achieve in this World Cup.

#1 A knock for the ages single-handedly leads India to the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli played one of the most improbable knocks to catapult India from the dead in 2016.

Despite being among the most accomplished ODI batters, some of Virat Kohli's most memorable knocks have come in T20Is, especially in World Cups.

Hence, it is unsurprising that his best knock against Australia in ICC events was at the virtual quarter-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup. Playing at home, India suffered a shocking defeat against New Zealand in the opening game.

However, a magnificent unbeaten half-century by Kohli against Pakistan brought India back on track before a thrilling one-run win against Bangladesh set up the mouthwatering Australia clash. The winner of the game was to join New Zealand in the semi-final from Group 2.

On a tricky batting wicket at Mohali, Australia posted a competitive 160/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, with the pitch slowing down, India meandered to 49/3 in the eighth over of their run-chase.

Another labored innings by former World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh meant that Kohli was left to do all the hard yards. However, a relentless Virat Kohli kept rotating the strike with timely boundaries to take the Men in Blue across the finish line in the final over.

He finished with a remarkable 82* off 51 deliveries, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. With 39 needed out of 18 balls, the modern-day great smashed James Faulkner for two fours and a maximum, followed by four boundaries in five balls with 20 needed off 11 deliveries to almost seal the deal.

The knock ranks among the most celebrated match-winning performances from a batter and single-handedly willed India into the semi-final against the West Indies. Despite enduring a last-over defeat against the eventual champions, Kohli scored another brilliant 89* off 47 balls in the semi-final.

Virat Kohli averaged a stellar 136.50 in five innings of the World Cup at a strike rate of 146.77.