Rashid Khan an inspiration for Shankar Sajjan, a differently-abled net bowler

Shankar, a physically challenged cricketer from Bijapur, caught everyone's eyes while bowling to the Afghanistan batsmen.

Shankar Sajjan with Rashid Khan

As Afghanistan were preparing in Bengaluru for their historic Test match against India which will get underway on June 14, they had a visitor who was bowling to their batsmen in the nets.

Shankar S, a physically-challenged cricketer from Bijapur, caught everyone's eyes when he was bowling to the Afghanistan batsmen. The 18-year-old is suffering from improper chromosome balance but still bowled a couple of brilliant googlies that bamboozled the visiting team.

Sportskeeda caught up with Shankar and discussed various things. Here are the excerpts:

Q: Where do you hail from?

Bijapur.

Q: What happened to your hands?

I was born with improper chromosome balance.

Q: When did you start playing cricket?

I used to play cricket from the fourth standard - for 6-8 hours every day.

Q: Who is your inspiration for becoming a leg-spinner?

Rashid Khan and Anil Kumble.

Q: You were also a part of Anil Kumble cricket academy. How did you get in there?

I have this habit of reading newspapers regularly. Once I saw an advertisement for a spinners camp in a Kannada newspaper. There was an e-mail id along with the ad and I registered myself. I got a prompt response from those guys and after that, I came down to Bangalore to participate in the academy.

Q: So, you play with regular cricketers or physically challenged cricketers?

I play with regular cricketers.

Q: What do people think of you when they see you play cricket?

I know who I am and what I am. So, I don't worry about what people think of me.

Q: How did you get into the Afghanistan training session?

KSCA official Santhosh Menon said that the Afghan cricketers will come to KSCA and you can bowl to them. That's how I came.

Q: What did the Afghanistan cricketers tell you after you bowled at them?

They told me that I have a good future. Also, they asked me not to stop playing the sport and work hard.

(With inputs from Bagawati Prasad)