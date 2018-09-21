Rashid Khan calls this batsman the greatest of all time

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast

Rashid Khan went on Twitter to call Sachin Tendulkar the "greatest batsman of all time" after the master blaster wished him a happy birthday on the same platform. It was Khan's 20th birthday and he made it memorable after winning the match for his team with both bat and ball.

The greatest batsman of all time @sachin_rt PAJI thank you for your wishes. You are the champion and legend of cricket. Your wishes means to me a lot 🙏🙏🙏🙌🏻🙌🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 20, 2018

The recently-turned 20 also became the fastest bowler to complete 100 One Day International wickets after he achieved this feat in just 44 matches, surpassing the previous best of Mitchell Starc, who did this in 52 games.

Rashid Khan scored an unbeaten 57 runs off just 32 balls with the bat, apart from taking two wickets with the ball in the second innings of the match.

Afghanistan was 160/7 after 41 overs when Rashid came to their rescue as he worked with Gulbadin Naib to register a record eighth-wicket partnership of 95 runs, which helped them post a decent total of 255/7 on the board.

In bowling, Rashid bowled a tremendous spell of 9-3-13-2 to contribute in his team's victory with the ball as well to grab the 'Player of the Match' award as well.

His birthday became even more special after one of the best batsmen of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, went on Twitter to wish one of the best young players in the cricketing world a good day.

Sachin greeted him on Thursday saying, “Happy Birthday, @RashidKhan_19! May you have a very long and illustrious cricketing career." This wish from the Indian superstar was liked 30 thousand times and retweeted more than 2 thousand times. A lot of Afghanistan supporters also appreciated Tendulkar's greeting tweet for the talented bowler.

To this, Rashid replied, "The greatest batsman of all time @sachin_rt PAJI thank you for your wishes. You are the champion and legend of cricket. Your wishes mean to me a lot."

Happy Birthday, @RashidKhan_19! May you have a very long and illustrious cricketing career. pic.twitter.com/4CGtIcb5kA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 20, 2018