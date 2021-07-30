Rashid Khan flaunts uniquely-shaped bat ahead of Hundred game against London Spirits

Ace spinner Rashid Khan took to Twitter to introduce his new uniquely-shaped bat ahead of the Hundred clash against the London Spirit. The bat's innovation in design blends well with the Hundred, which is itself an innovative format. It is a fitting platform for Rashid Khan to experiment with his batting gear.

He also asked his fans to suggest a name for the new bat. Rashid Khan shared the following post and captioned it:

"New Bat New Shape can’t wait to use in game today."

"Suggest me a name for it ??"

New Bat New Shape can’t wait to use in game today @thehundred



Suggest me a name for it ?? pic.twitter.com/DQGy6DQqE6 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 29, 2021

Rashid Khan is representing Trent Rockets in the Hundred. They are facing off against the London Spirit at Lord's today. However, Rashid Khan could not debut his new bat in this game as he did not get a chance to bat in the game today.

After batting first, his side went on to score 123/4 from 100 balls. D Arcy Short(70 in 47 balls) was the top performer for Trent Rockets. Rashid Khan would have had the opportunity if another wicket had fallen, but now fans have to wait until the next Trent Rockets' next match to witness Rashid Khan's new unique bat.

My aim is to contribute 20-25 quick runs in the lower order: Rashid Khan

Recently, while speaking on The Curtly and Karishma Show, Rashid Khan revealed his aspirations about wanting to bat a little bit above and contribute crucial runs to his team.

"From the last two and a half years, I have been working a lot on my batting so that I can contribute 20-25 quick runs in the lower order. Hopefully, in the next few years, I can take the number four or number five position in the batting lineup."

After this stint in the Hundred, Rashid Khan will turn up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second phase of the IPL during September and October in the UAE.

Edited by S Chowdhury