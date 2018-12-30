Rashid Khan's father passes away

Rashid Khan

What's the story?

Afghanistan has been one of the inspirational teams emerging in world cricket during recent times. Despite lacking basic infrastructure, the team fought all the hardships strongly and many of their players are currently ruling the world of cricket. One among them is the leg-spin sensation, Rashid Khan, who has now become a household name across the globe.

However, the star all-rounder suffered a major bereavement in his family as he lost his father on Sunday.

The unfortunate news was made public by his senior teammate Mohammad Nabi, who took to Twitter, saying, “With deep sorrow I have been informed that Afghanistan National Cricket team player and my dear friend, Rashid khan’s father passed away. I would like to express my deep condolences to Rashid khan and his family. May Allah award his father the Jannah.@rashidkhan_19."

With deep sorrow I have been informed that Afghanistan National Cricket team player and my dear friend, Rashid khan's father passed away. I would like to express my deep condolences to Rashid khan and his family. May Allah award his father the Jannah.@rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/il3mfYt1Av — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) December 30, 2018

The background

The 20-year-old is presently playing in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) for Adelaide Strikers. With five scalps in three matches, he has been in good form with the ball.

The heart of the matter

The cause of Rashid's father's death is still unclear. Meanwhile, former Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) President Shafiq Stanikzai also came with a tweet expressing his condolences with the leg-spinner and his family.

Disheartened with the passing away of his father, Rashid Khan came up with an emotional tweet through his foundation. The flamboyant cricketer, while crediting his success to the departed soul, asserted that he will be carrying his father's memories for the remainder of his life.

"Dad, your memories have become my heartbeats & will stay with me for the rest of my life. I became #RashidKhan because of your duas & you are no longer with me to share my achievements. I have so much left to say to you. I Miss You", Rashid was quoted as saying by his foundation in a tweet.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un



Dad, your memories have become my heartbeats & will stay with me for the rest of my life. I became #RashidKhan because of your duas & you are no longer with me to share my achievements. I have so much left to say to you. I Miss You. 😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/BLuIuz8Cgy — Rashid Khan Foundation (@RashidKhanFund) December 30, 2018

Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my🤲🏼I miss u #plztalktomeOnce😢😢 pic.twitter.com/BGIHaqKVbx — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2018

What's next?

Rashid is unlikely to play the next few matches of BBL and will be travelling back to Afghanistan. His likely absence could be a major setback for Adelaide Strikers. Our prayers are with the star all-rounder and his family.

