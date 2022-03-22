"Was a huge honor that he called me to the MCG" - Rashid Khan shares fond memories of interaction with Shane Warne

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has stated that it was a ’huge honor' for him to spend some time with the legendary Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2019.

Rashid and Warne bowled together and exchanged views at the MCG during a break in the Australia vs New Zealand Boxing Day Test in 2019. Warne passed away on March 4 at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

Speaking at a press conference, Rashid recalled details of his interaction with Warne and paid tribute to the legend. He said:

"Definitely, it's a huge loss for the cricketing world. It was a shock for everyone, all the cricket fans all around the world. I had a great time with him.

"It was a huge honor for me that he called me to the MCG. To have that 15 minutes session with him during the lunch break between Australia and New Zealand… I was very lucky to have that session and I learned so many things from him."

Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19

RIP Can’t believe it! Extremely sad on Shane Warne’s departure. Was a true legend of the game and an inspiration to many cricketers around the globe.RIP Can’t believe it! Extremely sad on Shane Warne’s departure. Was a true legend of the game and an inspiration to many cricketers around the globe. RIP 🙏🙏😢💔💔 https://t.co/xnPXYpMNuW

Going into details of what the two leg-spinners from contrasting generations discussed, the 23-year-old revealed:

"We had a discussion about the long format of the game - how I can be more effective in the long format. He happily shared his own experience with me. He discussed key points with me on the mindset you need to prepare yourself and the skills you must have.

"The only thing he said to me is you don't need to change your speed and your action. That is something unique you have. You just need to be consistent and passionate. Sometimes you may get wickets, sometimes you may not. That is the time you will be tested mentally and physically, whether you are fit for it."

Rashid has played five Tests so far and has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 22.35 with four five-wicket hauls.

"Was really looking forward to have him as coach" - Rashid Khan on Shane Warne

The Afghanistan cricketer also stated that he was keen to work under Warne and learn a lot from him but destiny had other plans. He admitted:

"I was really looking forward to have him as coach and to play with him and spend some more time with him. That was a dream and we discussed this as well during that time. He said we have enough time to discuss more about the long format. Yeah, it’s a huge loss and definitely, everyone around the world will miss him."

Rashid will be representing Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). He was picked by the franchise from the draft list for ₹15 crore.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar