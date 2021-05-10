Rashid Latif feels Pakistan should play more Tests against top teams like England, Australia and New Zealand

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif believes the current Pakistan team should play more Tests against higher-ranked teams, even though he is happy that the team has played four Test matches in the last three months.

Pakistan has played a series each against Australia, England and New Zealand in the last 18 months. However, the total matches in those three series come up to eight only. While some teams play Test series comprising four or five games, Pakistan's recent Test series have featured only two or three matches.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rashid Latif felt the board should consider planning more Test matches in the coming months.

“When we face England, Australia and New Zealand, increase the Test matches because people want to see those two teams play. Don’t worry about winning and losing matches. We are already not playing against India and there are only five or six other teams that we should play,” Rashid Latif said.

Pakistan recently played two Tests each against South Africa and Zimbabwe. Latif opined that PCB could have increased one Test versus the Proteas and played only a solitary match against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan plays very few Test matches so getting four Tests in three months is good for our cricket: Rashid Latif

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been a top performer for Pakistan in Tests

Pakistan is on a 4-match winning streak right now in the game's longest format. Under Babar Azam's captaincy, the team whitewashed Zimbabwe and South Africa. However, Latif was unimpressed by the fact that Pakistan played the same number of matches against the higher-ranked South Africa and lower-ranked Zimbabwe.

“Pakistan plays very few Test matches so getting four Tests in three months is good for our cricket. But while planning for future matches, PCB should look at the teams we are playing. We could have added one more Test match in the series against South Africa, while playing only one against Zimbabwe,” Latif added.

Pakistan will not play Test cricket for a few months now. The Pakistani stars will be in action during the second phase of PSL 2021 in June and then the team will head to the United Kingdom for six white-ball games against England.