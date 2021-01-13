Rating Indian cricket team stars' performances on Day 3 of 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is currently underway at six venues, with several Indian cricket team stars featuring in the competition. Two-time defending champions Karnataka suffered a defeat against Punjab, while Railways handed Uttar Pradesh their second consecutive loss on Tuesday.

The likes of Suresh Raina, Karn Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, and others were in action on Day 3 of the tournament. Here's how the top Indian cricket team stars fared on Tuesday (January 12).

Rating the Indian cricket team stars based on their performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Day 3

Karun Nair has scored a triple century for the Indian cricket team

Karun Nair - 3/10

Karnataka captain Karun Nair got off to a good start against Punjab in Alur. However, the Indian cricket team star could not convert it into a big score. He was dismissed for 13 runs after smacking three boundaries in his nine-ball knock.

Abhimanyu Mithun - 2/10

Veteran Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun had a forgettable day on the field on Tuesday. Mithun was out for a golden duck, while the Punjab batsmen scored 24 runs off his two wicket-less overs.

Sandeep Sharma - 6/10

Although Sandeep Sharma could not take a single wicket against Karnataka, the right-arm pacer kept the opposition under pressure with his dot deliveries. Sharma bowled ten dot balls in his four-over spell and returned with figures of 0/25.

Siddarth Kaul - 8/10

Siddarth Kaul was the star for Punjab in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Karnataka. Kaul dismissed four Karnataka batsmen in his four-over spell and conceded only 26 runs.

Siddarth Kaul could return to the Indian cricket team if he continues his fine form

Mayank Markande - 4/10

Mayank Markande, who has played one T20I for the Indian cricket team, bowled two overs for Punjab against Karnataka. The right-arm leg-spinner could not take a wicket and gave away 15 runs.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann - 6/10

Gurkeerat Singh Mann bowled one over for the Punjab cricket team, and picked up Pavan Deshpande's wicket. At the end of the match, Gurkeerat remained unbeaten on 8* off six deliveries.

Parvez Rasool - 7/10

Parvez Rasool guided Jammu and Kashmir to a seven-wicket victory against Tripura. Rasool, who has played two international games for the Indian cricket team, picked one wicket in his four overs and scored 19 runs from 17 balls to help his team win.

Suresh Raina - 3/10

Suresh Raina scored a half-century in his first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. However, in the game against Railways, the 34-year-old could score only six runs from eight balls. Karn Sharma dismissed him in the ninth over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 7/10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar performed well in both departments for Uttar Pradesh in their match against Railways. Kumar first scored 24 runs from 19 balls and then ended his four-over spell with figures of 1/21. Unfortunately, Uttar Pradesh lost the match by eight wickets.

Karn Sharma - 6/10

Captain Karn Sharma picked the most significant wicket of the Uttar Pradesh team. However, he could not dismiss any other batsman in the game. Eventually, the Indian cricket team leggie returned with figures of 1/27 in his four overs for Railways.

Second win on the bounce for Bengal as they beat Jharkhand by 16 runs at the Eden Gardens.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/jVU5wA2uHG pic.twitter.com/xtIg6CrGFR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2021

Manoj Tiwary - 3/10

Manoj Tiwary's teammate Vivek Singh became the first centurion of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, Tiwary could not support his junior much. The right-handed batsman, who has played multiple matches for the Indian cricket team, scored 12 runs from 11 balls.

Shahbaz Nadeem - 4/10

Shahbaz Nadeem played against Bengal at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Although the left-arm spinner has played for the Indian cricket team, captain Ishan Kishan gave him only two overs to bowl. Nadeem returned with figures of 0/15.

Kedar Jadhav - 9/10

Among the Indian cricket team stars who played on Day 3, Kedar Jadhav was the best performer. Jadhav smashed 84 runs off just 45 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes to help Maharashtra defeat Chattisgarh by eight wickets.

Axar Patel - 7/10

Gujarat trounced Uttarakhand by 73 runs on the third day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Captain Axar Patel got out for a duck but returned with figures of 1/7 in the second innings. The Indian cricket team star bowled 18 dots in his four-over spell.

Piyush Chawla - 8/10

Kedar Jadhav's Chennai Super Kings teammate Piyush Chawla shone for Gujarat in their battle against Uttarakhand. The right-arm leg-spinner dismissed three batsmen in his four overs and conceded only 12 runs.

Rishi Dhawan - 4/10

Captain Rishi Dhawan could not inspire Himachal Pradesh to a win against Baroda. The 30-year-old could not score a single run with the bat. In the second innings, he gave away 20 runs in his two overs, but picked up Krunal Pandya's wicket.

Krunal Pandya - 4/10

Like Rishi Dhawan, Baroda captain Krunal Pandya could not impress much with his batting skills. Pandya departed to the pavilion after scoring one run. In the first innings, he had taken Rishi's wicket.