Rating the Indian openers ahead of the 2019 World Cup

India have a lot of options they can try ahead of the next major tournament.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 18:39 IST

India certainly have a lot of options when it comes to openers

India set to play nearly 50 ODIs before the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, they certainly have plenty of time to find the right formula that will help them get over the line in the United Kingdom. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are undoubtedly the first-choice opening pair for India in ODIs.

Their recent record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 merely highlights just how well they complement each other at the top of the order. However, they aren't just the only options that India have at the top of the order. Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane combined beautifully during the recently-concluded tour of West Indies in the absence of the rested Rohit.

And that is before even mentioning the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. So here is a report card of India's list of options at the top of the innings and where they stand and what they bring to the table.