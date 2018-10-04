×
Rating the Indian openers in Tests since Virender Sehwag

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    04 Oct 2018, 21:23 IST

Second Test - South Africa v India: Day Two
It is undoubtedly one of the toughest jobs to open the innings in the longest format of the game. We have seen some openers who have struggled to score runs in Tests. The case is not different for India as their openers are always struggling to face the new ball.

The Indian team has produced some of the greatest batsmen in the world but most of them have played in the middle order. India had struggled to find a good opener in Tests until Virender Sehwag made his debut in 2001. 

After the arrival of Virender Sehwag, the Indian team went on to create some world records in the longest format of cricket. He had redefined the opener's role in the Test cricket. Sehwag, who could hit the bowlers from the very first ball, had smashed two triple-centuries in Tests and became the only Indian to do so. He single-handedly won many games for India in Tests.

Since Sehwag's debut, we have seen some players like Gautam Gambhir, Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, and many others, who have opened the innings for India in Tests. But only a few have lived up to the expectations. 

Let us have a look at the rating of the Indian openers in Tests since Virender Sehwag.

#1 Gautam Gambhir - 7/10 

England v India: 4th Investec Test - Day One
Gautam Gambhir has been one of the best Indian Test openers of all time. His initial stage was not up to the mark, but he made a strong comeback. With his consistent performances, he had cemented his place in the Indian team. 

His opening partnership with Virender Sehwag is still one of the best opening partnerships in the Test cricket. He was in great form during 2008-09 and score centuries five consecutive matches. Gambhir also achieved number one spot in the ICC Test Batsman rankings. 

As an opener, Gambhir scored 4119 runs in 57 games that he played at an average of 42.90. He has scored 22 fifties and 9 centuries in this format. Gambhir, who lost his golden form, is yet to retire from cricket and waiting for an opportunity to make an international comeback.


