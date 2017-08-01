Ravi Ashwin reclaims second spot, Ben Stokes reaches career-best in latest ICC Test rankings

Ravindra Jadeja continues to stay at the top spot, while Virat Kohli stays at No.5 in the latest rankings.

Ashwin edged past Rangana Herath to clinch the 2nd spot

England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ all-round performances against South Africa have catapulted him to career-best spots in both batting and bowling, while Shikhar Dhawan’s 190 helped him jump 21 slots in the latest ICC Test rankings released.

Stokes moved 12 places to reach the 25th spot, having scored 112 and 31 in his side’s 239 run win over South Africa in the third Test of the four-match series at the Oval.

He also gained two places in the bowlers’ rankings, moving to the 19th spot after taking three wickets in the Test, which also helped him usurp South Africa’s Vernon Philander to clinch the fifth spot in the all-rounders’ rankings.

Stokes’ teammate Jonny Bairstow earned three spots to reach the ninth spot, while former captain Alastair Cook moved up three places to reach the 12th spot in the batsmen’s rankings.

James Anderson and Moeen Ali were the other notable gainers; while Anderson moved to joint-third, hat-trick man Moeen Ali moved a solitary spot to reach 18th position. Toby-Roland Jones and Tom Westley, England’s two debutants in the third Test, announced their entry into the rankings, occupying the 54th and 70th spot respectively.

Dean Elgar’s century in the fourth innings, although in vain, helped him gain three places to reach 15, while spinner Keshav Maharaj reached a career-best of 22 after having taken four wickets at the Oval.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin claimed back his second spot in the bowler’s rankings, pushing down interim Sri Lankan captain Rangana Herath to settle one rung below Ravindra Jadeja, who continues to occupy the No.1 spot. Speedster Mohammed Shami gained a spot to reach the 23rd place.

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews gained two places to reach 17th, while Nuwan Pradeep and Dimuth Karunaratne both moved three places to reach 30th and 36th spot in the bowlers' and batsmen's rankings respectively.

Here are the complete lists:

Batsmen rankings

#1 Steve Smith (941)

#2 Joe Root (885)

#3 Kane Williamson (880)

#4 Cheteshwar Pujara (866)

#5 Virat Kohli (826)

#6 Azhar Ali (769)

#7 David Warner (759)

#8 Quinton de Kock (756)

#9 Jonny Bairstow (745)

#10 Hashim Amla (741)

Bowlers rankings

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (897)

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin (849)

#3 Rangana Herath (848)

#4 James Anderson (848)

#5 Josh Hazlewood (826)

#6 Kagiso Rabada (773)

#7 Dale Steyn (771)

#8 Stuart Broad (767)

#9 Vernon Philander (759)

#10 Neil Wagner (745)

All-rounders rankings

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (431)

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (414)

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (413)

#4 Moeen Ali (374)

#5 Ben Stokes (362)