Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance for Nottinghamshire goes in vain

Ravi Ashwin in action for Nottinghamshire.

India international Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics with both bat and ball went in vain as Nottinghamshire lost to Surrey by 167 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in the County Championship, Division one match that concluded today.

It was a brilliant bowling display by Ashwin in the 1st innings as he dismissed Rory Burns and Ryan Patel to make early inroads into the Surrey batting order. Dean Elgar and Jamie Smith steadied the innings for Surrey, adding 81 runs for the 3rd wicket before Ashwin struck again, getting the wicket of Dean Elgar, who fell for 59.

Ashwin then dismissed Smith for 42 to get his fourth wicket of the innings. He took the wickets of Jordan Clark and Gareth Batty to finish with amazing figures of 6 for 69 in 33.2 overs. Nottinghamshire had bowled out Surrey for 240 in the first innings.

As Nottinghamshire struggled to score runs in reply, Ashwin top-scored with 27, but his side were bowled out for 116 to give Surrey a 124-run lead in the first innings.

In the 2nd innings, Ashwin was again sensational and got the wickets of Ryan Patel, Dean Elgar, Scott Borthwick, Rikki Clarke, Jordan Clark and Gareth Batty to finish with amazing figures of 6 for 75 in 31 overs and a 10-for the match.

Needing 349 runs to win, the Nottinghamshire batsmen again struggled to score runs. Ashwin was the saving grace once again as he top-scored in the 2nd innings as well, remaining not out on 66. Despite his efforts, Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 181. Surrey won the match by 167 runs.

With the West Indies Test series coming up in August, Ashwin's performance in County cricket will put him in good stead and make him a certainty on the team lists. He has so far had a prolific season for Notts.