Biggest load of cow dung, says Ravi Shastri about the reports of his relationship with Nimrat Kaur

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
10.24K   //    04 Sep 2018, 11:19 IST

England & India Net Sessions
Ravi Shastri is in England with the Indian team

Former India all-rounder and the coach of the current Indian side, Ravi Shastri has reacted strongly and has rubbished the reports which suggested that he is dating Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur.

According to the reports, the couple has been seeing each other for the last two years and has somehow managed to keep their relationship under the radar. They have also been spotted together on multiple occasions in the past, especially after they were roped in by a German luxury car maker to launch its cars every year since 2015. It was also reported that in spite of their busy schedule, the two have been making time for each other.

However, Shastri has denied such reports and kept terming them as cow dung. "Biggest load of cow dung. Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung. Cow dung says it all," he told Asian Age in an exclusive chat from England. When he was quizzed about when he met her last, Shastri shot back, “When I say cow dung you must understand.”

Shastri also spoke about India 60-run loss in the fourth Test against England in Southampton and conceded that this loss hurts as the team had their chances and it should have been 2-2 going into the final Test. “This (loss) one hurts. It should have been 2-2. We had our chances,” Shastri added. 

Just like Shastri, Kaur has denied the reports as she took to Twitter and posted, “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead.”

Shastri is currently in England with the Indian cricket team while Kaur is busy acting in a web series directed by Alt Balaji.

