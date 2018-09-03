Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rumour: Is Ravi Shastri dating Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur?

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
6.45K   //    03 Sep 2018, 17:21 IST

England & India Net Sessions
Ravi Shastri

What's the story?

Cricket and Bollywood have formed some of the most heated amalgamations over the past many, many years. People who avidly follow both fields are aware of scores of situations when media and laymen alike, play virtual cupids and match cricketers with Bollywood divas, sparking huge newsflashes and what not.

Apparently, the latest in the list is former Indian player and current national coach Ravi Shastri, who has been rumoured to be in an alliance with Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur.

In case you didn't know...

The Shastri-Kaur conundrum is the latest in a long list of cricket-Bollywood relationships, some of the earlier ones being Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore, Mohammad Azharuddin-Sangeeta Bijlani, Sir Viv Richards-Neena Gupta, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, and so on.

Trumping all of the above, one such alliance that is arguably the most popular in recent times would be that of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who married in late 2017.

Ravi Shastri himself has been at the other end of such match-ups in previous occasions, having been associated with Amrita Singh in the 1990s.

The details

A report published in the Mumbai Mirror says that Shastri has been together with the Airlift actress for more than two years now, albeit discreetly. The use the launch campaigns of a popular German luxury carmaker, to validate their claims – both the cricketer and the actor has been roped in several times to launch automobiles, since 2015.

Shastri is currently in England as the head coach of the Indian national side, having lost the ODI series 1-2 and Test series 1-3 with a game to go. His professional accountability and ideas on team selection have been on the crossfire of fans' doubts ever since India lost its third Test of the series yesterday.

What's next?

Both Shastri and Kaur are yet to give any official remark on the latest development, and until then the news will classify just as a rumour. Shastri will definitely have bigger problems to tackle right now, as the side will have to fight, at least to save their faces now, in the last game of the Test series that will begin on 7th September.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Is it time to replace Ravi Shastri?
RELATED STORY
Why Ravi Shastri deserves a final chance
RELATED STORY
Senior India player lashes out at Ravi Shastri, questions...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics, Indian cricketers'...
RELATED STORY
India coach Ravi Shastri hopes that his team can emerge...
RELATED STORY
Role of a cricket coach
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ravi Shastri asked groundsmen to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ravi Shastri admits it was a...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri speak in final press...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with best 50 to 100 conversion ratios in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us