Rumour: Is Ravi Shastri dating Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur?

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 6.45K // 03 Sep 2018, 17:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ravi Shastri

What's the story?

Cricket and Bollywood have formed some of the most heated amalgamations over the past many, many years. People who avidly follow both fields are aware of scores of situations when media and laymen alike, play virtual cupids and match cricketers with Bollywood divas, sparking huge newsflashes and what not.

Apparently, the latest in the list is former Indian player and current national coach Ravi Shastri, who has been rumoured to be in an alliance with Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur.

In case you didn't know...

The Shastri-Kaur conundrum is the latest in a long list of cricket-Bollywood relationships, some of the earlier ones being Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore, Mohammad Azharuddin-Sangeeta Bijlani, Sir Viv Richards-Neena Gupta, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, and so on.

Trumping all of the above, one such alliance that is arguably the most popular in recent times would be that of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who married in late 2017.

Ravi Shastri himself has been at the other end of such match-ups in previous occasions, having been associated with Amrita Singh in the 1990s.

The details

A report published in the Mumbai Mirror says that Shastri has been together with the Airlift actress for more than two years now, albeit discreetly. The use the launch campaigns of a popular German luxury carmaker, to validate their claims – both the cricketer and the actor has been roped in several times to launch automobiles, since 2015.

Shastri is currently in England as the head coach of the Indian national side, having lost the ODI series 1-2 and Test series 1-3 with a game to go. His professional accountability and ideas on team selection have been on the crossfire of fans' doubts ever since India lost its third Test of the series yesterday.

What's next?

Both Shastri and Kaur are yet to give any official remark on the latest development, and until then the news will classify just as a rumour. Shastri will definitely have bigger problems to tackle right now, as the side will have to fight, at least to save their faces now, in the last game of the Test series that will begin on 7th September.