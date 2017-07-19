Had Arun been someone who had played lot of Tests, we would have put him at the top, says Shastri

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, during the pre-departure press conference, dispelled the claims of there being added pressure on the team.

Ravi Shastri was quick to quell any claims of there being pressure on the team in the backdrop of whatever had happened inside and outside the dressing room

With the coach-selection process officially brought to a close on Tuesday, after Bharat Arun was named as the bowling coach of the Indian team and Sanjay Bangar named as the assistant coach, captain Virat Kohli, and the new head coach Ravi Shastri quelled the speculations of any added pressure on the team and answered questions about the team's future plans in their pre-departure press conference in Mumbai.

India leave for Sri Lanka to play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and 1 T20I starting July 26, the new captain-coach combination, given all the baggage that has been dropped everywhere preceding the selection, would be put to a Test.

"There are a lot of speculations, a lot of things fly around, which is not in my control. My job is to go out there on the field and try to get the best out of this team, along with the management and perform to the best of my abilities," a calm Kohli said while dispelling controversies and silencing questions yet to be raised about the way this set-up was put in place and the reasons behind it.

Shastri, for one, believed that he carries no baggage from the past and jabbed in the same manner as he had yesterday -- when Arun was named as the bowling coach -- when he'd said he was watching Tennis while all of what happened was happening back in India.

"I have matured since I last went to Sri Lanka. And I have matured immensely since the last few weeks. A refresh button will be pushed and the mind will carry on from where it left. I don't carry any baggage from the past," Shastri said.

Focussing on dragging the attention away from the off-field stories and back to the team, which matters the most, the head coach conveyed that his role was that of a mere supporter.

"The team has done exceedingly well over the past three years and they are the people who deserve the credit. These Ravi Shastris and Anil Kumbles will come and go. The fabric of Indian cricket would remain, and credit would go to everyone who has participated in the team over the last three years.

"If they are number one today it is because of the efforts they have put in over the last three-year period. And they deserve the credit, people like us will come and go," Shastri added.

At the outset, the combination looks to be a new one, but in the hindsight, the same team is now in place that worked together until the 2016 World T20 in India, after which Shastri's contract as team director had expired.

"We've worked together for three years, 2014, 15 and 16, so I think the understanding is already there. I don't think that there is an understanding that needs to be fostered, and as I said, we've worked together in the past and hence we know what will be there on the plate," Kohli quipped about the understanding, if any, that needs to be fostered amongst the new set-up.

India had won the last Test series that they played in Sri Lanka, in 2015

Given the way this set-up as been placed, including the perceived, unceremonious ouster of Anil Kumble and the questions emerging out of the coach selection process as well, there were questions bound to be raised on whether all of what had transpired over the past three months would bring an added pressure.

"I don't think there's any added pressure. Because what has to happen will happen. I believe in that. Regardless of what happens around and outside, I think the team will achieve what it wants to achieve. Each one of us has faced hardships in the past and criticism and being criticized is nothing new for us," Kohli said, dissipating the speculations.

"We certainly understand that aspect of the game. I certainly don't take any added pressure because the responsibility has been given to me. I started out as a player and wanted to do the best for my team, and I continue to take that responsibility and would continue to do so in the future until the time I am captain.

"Focussing on these external things is just like you going out to bat thinking what if I get out. It can happen in any scenario. you just need to take care of your mindset and move forward," the India captain added.

A subset to the selection process was the questionable appointment of Rahul Dravid as the overseas batting consultant and Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach. On July 11, when Shastri was named as coach, Dravid and Khan were also named in their respective capacities.

However, the CoA chief, Vinod Rai, only two days later, commented that those names were mere recommendations made by the Cricket Advisory Committee to the CoA and that the final decision would be taken after consulting the head coach.

Around the same time, reports of Shastri opting for support staff of his own had emerged and there were questions over the lack of understanding and communication between the CoA and the CAC.

Hence, Bharat Arun appointment's in lieu of Khan as the bowling coach invited questions over the former's credentials. Shastri was quick to answer.

"There's a track record. 15 years in his life he has been coaching. Look at that track record, it is outstanding. Right from the junior levels to the 'A' teams to Indian junior teams in the World Cup. He knows these boys better than I do," Shastri spoke of Arun.

"You look at the last WC, India took 77 out of the 80 wickets. If Bharat Arun's name would have been someone else, who has played a lot of Tests, you would have put him at the top of the tree. So I don't need to elaborate on what he's good at, what are his strengths. It is there for everyone to see."

Kohli was also asked whether the off-field drama, if it can be named so, would affect his mindset when he goes out to bat or not. While the captain smiled and asked the journalist to answer that, Shastri chipped in to make things clear.

"When you play the game, you want your mind clear. Your mind focusing on inwards without a care in the world as to what happens outside. That happens with good communication with the support staff," the coach said of how each player would approach the game from here on.

"On the other side, as a member of the support staff, my job is exactly that. To put every player in a frame of mind that he thinks only about his game and the opposition, which we always respect. That's my job," Shastri signed off.