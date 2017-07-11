Ravi Shastri's top 5 moments as India's Team Director

He has what Test batsmen don't: A third chance. Let's look back at what Ravi Shastri achieved in his first two stints.

11 Jul 2017

This is Shastri’s third go at the India ‘coach’ gig

This is Ravi Shastri’s 3rd go at running India’s cricket team. From Manager, he became Team Director and finally, he is Head Coach. His first appointment came in the 2007 Bangladesh tour, following a harrowing time in the Cricket World Cup 2007.

His short stint as the manager ended when his contract expired. He had to then wait seven years, during which he covered India’s games in his role as a commentator. He was then appointed as India’s team director in 2014, a role which ended with a spat with Sourav Ganguly, who is a member of the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee.

He was then re-appointed earlier today by that same committee, possibly under captain Virat Kohli’s instructions, and has begun his third innings with the Indian team, this time under the avatar of “Head Coach”. We look at Team India’s greatest achievements in Shastri’s two earlier stints.

#1 India in Bangladesh, 2007

The 2007 loss to Bangladesh sparked a highly-fought rivalry that India has stayed on the good side of, thanks to Shastri

2007 was a dark year for Indian cricket. Under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, India crashed and burned out of the 2007 World Cup. The Greg Chappell debacle allowed Shastri to step in, a one-tour only deal as team manager, bringing stability to a team undergoing severe turmoil.

The tour was a resounding success. India won the Test series 1-0, before getting the Bangladeshi monkey off their back by beating the team that knocked them out of the World Cup. It was a short, sharp stint that brought Indian cricket back from the brink of chaos.