Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to being called the Bradman of bowling

Ashwin responded to the praise which was showered upon him by Steve Waugh.

What’s the story?

As India prepare for yet another challenge at home against the Australians in a four match Test series, India’s best and the world’s no. 1 Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was recently dubbed as the “Bradman of bowling” by the legendary Steve Waugh. Speaking to the Times of India, Ashwin responded to the praise showered on him.

“For the media, it's a great headline to grab. For me as an individual who wanted to play one Test for India, it does mean a lot as well, more so because it's coming from Waugh - somebody who changed Australian cricket with the way he led and played the game,” he said.

Even though it's a proud moment for me, I don't live over it or eat my lunch or breakfast over it. But I feel happy for my parents - especially my dad -reading such statements in the newspaper. It is a huge thing for him and I can see it in his eyes.”

In case you didn’t know...

While speaking on the sidelines of the prestigious Laureus Sports Awards which were being held in Monaco, Waugh showered praise on Ashwin and dubbed him as the “Bradman of bowling.” Waugh went on to speak about how Ashwin’s record is almost as good as the legendary Sir Donald Bradman, and the fact that he can perform well with the bat too, is an added incentive. He stressed upon the need for the touring Australians to be able to tackle Ashwin and overcome whatever he has to throw at them.

The heart of the matter

Ravichandran Ashwin has been breaking records for fun over the past few years and is arguably the best Indian bowler right now. He has dismantled all the oppositions he has come up against with the ball, and as Waugh mentioned, he has performed exceptionally well with the bat as well.

During his interview, he also spoke about his record against the Australian batsmen, and David Warner, in particular. He feels that Warner and Steve Smith are the key members of the Australian line-up and it is extremely important to curb their natural attacking instinct.

Extra Cover: Have a game plan to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin, claims David Warner

What’s next?

The first Test of the four match Test series against the Kangaroos will begin in Pune on February 23rd after which the two sides will travel to Bangalore for the second Test. The final two matches will take place in Ranchi, and Dharamsala respectively.

Sportskeeda’s take

With the first Test coming up, Ashwin will be looking to continue his spectacular run on home soil, and do what he does best. The Australian batsmen would have their task cut-out as they have struggled against spin more than usual off late.

Having become the fastest bowler ever to reach 250 Test wickets, Ashwin will be looking to reach the 300 mark as well in the series. 50 wickets in 8 innings might be near impossible, but if history has taught us anything, if there is anyone who could achieve such a feat, it is Ravichandran Ashwin.