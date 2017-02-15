Have a game plan to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin, claims David Warner

Australia's aggressive opener is confident of defeating India in upcoming Test series.

by Ram Kumar News 15 Feb 2017, 22:47 IST

Warner will be wary of Ashwin’s remarkable record against left-handers

What‘s the story?

Going by his own words, Australian opening batsman David Warner seems to have come up with a game plan to tackle the menace of star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming 4-Test series. The 30-year-old also sounded extremely optimistic of his team’s chances to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

“Ashwin thinks like a batsman and I have to be disciplined against him. I have a game plan for him. I have to bat against his strength. He is going to be ready for me and we both have to adapt to the situation. It's going to be a great battle for the both of us. I have to respect a player like Ashwin. I have to bide my time,” Warner told India Today.

On Australia’s expectations from the series, he insisted, “Beating India is the pinnacle. It is hard and tough. We must take our chances and must try to win and not draw. We will go all out to win in India. The world will be watching us. We have to change the record of the past and we are ready for the series. We are here to play our best brand of cricket and to beat India.”

The Context

Australia’s previous nine Test matches on Asian soil all ended in defeats. Possessing an ignominious record of three successive series whitewashes in the continent, Steve Smith’s troops have their task cut out against the world’s top-ranked Test team.

The heart of the matter

Warner opened for Australia in all eight innings in the 2013 tour to India and could only manage a paltry 195 runs at a below par average of 24.37 despite registering two fifty-plus scores. Interestingly, he got out on three occasions to the seamers and only twice to Ashwin.

Extra Cover: Glenn Maxwell reveals why he will not sledge Virat Kohli

The southpaw’s record on Asian soil does not inspire much belief either. From nine matches in the continent, he has scored 597 runs at an average of 33.16 with only one century. In sharp contrast, his numbers at home are staggering – 3257 runs from 33 Tests at an average of 59.21 and strike-rate of 84.18.

What’s next?

Out of the four venues set to play host to the two teams in the series, Ranchi could turn out to be the most spin-friendly surface. It remains to be seen if the team management and the curators indeed lay out flat tracks to the Aussies just like they did for England and Bangladesh.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is no secret that Ashwin relishes the prospect of bowling to left-handers a lot more than having to counter right-handers. Even if there is the slightest hint of turn, he becomes increasingly deadly with his numerous variations supplementing the off-break. Although pitches may not be as spin-friendly as seen in the 2013 series, Warner will be hoping that his confidential game plan comes to his rescue against the wily Tamil Nadu spinner.