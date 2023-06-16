Ravichandran Ashwin's 3 best spells in TNPL

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the biggest names in world cricket. The Indian all-rounder has achieved enormous success in all three formats of international cricket. He has witnessed many ups and downs in his career, but whenever he has suffered a setback, he has always made a roaring comeback on the cricket field.

One of the major reasons behind Ravichandran Ashwin's 'never give up' attitude is his love for cricket. He is quite passionate about the sport. The off-spinner is among the few active cricketers to run a YouTube channel and discuss the recent happenings in the cricket world in a candid manner.

Besides, Ravichandran Ashwin tries to play as much cricket as he can. Even though he is one of the top international stars and has a lucrative IPL deal, Ashwin has invested a lot of time in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He has been associated with the Dindigul Dragons team for years now.

Recently, he turned up for the Dragons just a few days after returning from the UK after the ICC World Test Championship Final. Ravichandran Ashwin has produced some memorable performances in TNPL history. Here's a look at his top three spells in the tournament.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin with a captain's spell in TNPL 2023 - 2/26 vs Ba11sy Trichy

As aforementioned, Ashwin turned up to represent the Dindigul Dragons in TNPL 2023 just a few days after the WTC Final 2023. The off-spinner captained the Dragons in their league stage match against Ba11sy Trichy in Coimbatore.

Trichy won the toss and decided to bat first. A fantastic performance from the Dragons' bowlers helped them bowl their opponents out for 120 runs in the first innings.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Captain Ravichandran Ashwin playing a vital role for Dindigul, 2 for 26 from 4 overs in his first match in TNPL 2023. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin playing a vital role for Dindigul, 2 for 26 from 4 overs in his first match in TNPL 2023. https://t.co/RgjosKfkAI

Ravichandran Ashwin led his team from the front by picking up two big wickets. He first dismissed middle-order batter Daryl Ferrario in the powerplay, and then, he trapped opposition skipper Ganga Sridhar Raju in front of his stumps. Ashwin also bowled a maiden over in his spell of 2/26.

#2 Ashwin's match-winning spell - 3/25 vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, TNPL 2018

Dindigul Dragons locked horns with Siechem Madurai Panthers in the second match of TNPL 2018. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a magnificent spell of 3/25 for the Dragons to help them keep the Panthers down to 169/6 in 20 overs.

In an innings where three Dindigul bowlers had an economy rate of more than 9.5 runs per over, Ashwin conceded only 25 runs in four overs. He picked up the wickets of Arun Karthik, Shijit Chandran, and Abhishek Tanwar. Dragons won the match by nine wickets.

#3 Ashwin troubles Panthers again - 3/16 vs. Siechem Madurai Panthers, TNPL 2019

Ashwin has enjoyed playing against the Panthers in TNPL. Back in the 2019 season, Ashwin bowled a spell of 3/16 to help the Dragons defend a 183-run target at the Indian Cement Company Ground.

The off-spinner conceded only 16 runs in his four overs and bagged the wickets of Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, and L Kiran Akash. Madurai finished with 152/9 in 20 overs, losing the match by 30 runs.

Poll : 0 votes