Ravichandran Ashwin’s hilarious pun after Suryakumar Yadav follows him on Twitter leaves fans in splits

There's currently a lull in cricketing action for the Indian team and Ravichandran Ashwin is using the free time on his hands to hang out on Twitter.

Recently, the veteran off-spinner’s cheeky pun to announce Suryakumar Yadav as his new follower was loved by fans.

Ravichandran Ashwin shared a screenshot of the notification along with the witty tweet on Friday.

SKY is the limit😂😂🤩

While sharing the news, Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that the sky is the limit for him. For the uninitiated, Suryakumar Yadav is popularly known as ‘Sky.’ Many praised Ravichandran Ashwin’s sense of humour, while others cheekily suggested the off-spinner’s strong social media game prompted Suryakumar Yadav to follow him on Twitter.

The off-spinner is one of the most vocal Indian cricketers online. His YouTube channel features interesting vlogs, interviews and insights, and his content is loved by the fans. Ravichandran Ashwin also uses Twitter to regularly interact with his followers.

Ravichandran Ashwin eyeing huge record in WTC final

Some quarantine cuddles for Ravichandran Ashwin from his daughters



Ravichandran Ashwin #India #TeamIndia

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently in the midst of an eight-day hotel quarantine in Mumbai. The 34-year-old will then fly out with the rest of the squad to the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent Test series against England.

India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton on June 18. In addition to winning the ICC competition, Ravichandran Ashwin will also have a personal record in sight.

The off-spinner is third on the ICC World Test Championship's most wickets list. With 67 wickets in 13 matches, he is just three behind leader Pat Cummins and a strong showing could see him end the tournament as the leading wicket-taker.

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up 14 wickets in six Tests in England at an average of 32.92. His record against New Zealand is impressive too, with the off-spinner having bagged 48 scalps in six games against the Blackcaps.