Is Ravindra Jadeja India's best bet to replace Hardik Pandya?

Sachin Arora Feature 20 Sep 2018

Jadeja is the need of the hour

Hardik Pandya's ouster from the Asia Cup is unfortunate. But, often, one player's bad luck turns into an opportunity for another player. In Pandya's case, it might well turn out to be the opportunity Ravindra Jadeja needed to stake a claim for the next year's World Cup squad.

Pandya's absence will hurt the balance of the Indian team. Amongst the available options, Jadeja seems to be the most capable of maintaining the balance. Jadeja is a capable batsman who can fill in Pandya's shoes. Also, pitches in UAE are conducive to spin bowling which will further the case to play three spinners. Jadeja has the hitting power as well to do a finisher's job.

Lately, Jadeja has really grown as a batsman. Earlier, his problem as a batsman was his impulsiveness, he often threw his wicket away through a rash shot.

Since his removal from the Indian team, Jadeja has become a better bowler as well. He has more tricks up his sleeve. Earlier, he used to be a one-dimensional bowler, making it easy for the batsmen to line him up.

Other realistic options that are available for the Indian team are Khaleel Ahmed and KL Rahul. If India play KL Rahul then they will lose the fifth bowling option. On the other hand, if they play Khaleel Ahmed then they lose out on a batsman, which makes the lower middle order vulnerable to a collapse.

The Indian team will look to put their best foot forward in the tournament through the right selection, as the super 4 stages won't be easy. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, all have the ammunition to beat one other on any given day. Jadeja seems to be the right man for the job as of now and the Indian team might just need him as much as he needs them.