Is Ravindra Jadeja India's best bet to replace Hardik Pandya?

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
564   //    20 Sep 2018, 19:26 IST

India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Jadeja is the need of the hour

Hardik Pandya's ouster from the Asia Cup is unfortunate. But, often, one player's bad luck turns into an opportunity for another player. In Pandya's case, it might well turn out to be the opportunity Ravindra Jadeja needed to stake a claim for the next year's World Cup squad.

Pandya's absence will hurt the balance of the Indian team. Amongst the available options, Jadeja seems to be the most capable of maintaining the balance. Jadeja is a capable batsman who can fill in Pandya's shoes. Also, pitches in UAE are conducive to spin bowling which will further the case to play three spinners. Jadeja has the hitting power as well to do a finisher's job.

Lately, Jadeja has really grown as a batsman. Earlier, his problem as a batsman was his impulsiveness, he often threw his wicket away through a rash shot.

Since his removal from the Indian team, Jadeja has become a better bowler as well. He has more tricks up his sleeve. Earlier, he used to be a one-dimensional bowler, making it easy for the batsmen to line him up.

Other realistic options that are available for the Indian team are Khaleel Ahmed and KL Rahul. If India play KL Rahul then they will lose the fifth bowling option. On the other hand, if they play Khaleel Ahmed then they lose out on a batsman, which makes the lower middle order vulnerable to a collapse.

The Indian team will look to put their best foot forward in the tournament through the right selection, as the super 4 stages won't be easy. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, all have the ammunition to beat one other on any given day. Jadeja seems to be the right man for the job as of now and the Indian team might just need him as much as he needs them.

Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Analysing whether Ravindra Jadeja should be included in...
Hardik Pandya ruled out of Asia Cup, replacement named
Asia Cup 2018: 3 possible replacements for Hardik Pandya
Asia Cup: India's strongest XI without Hardik Pandya for...
Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya's injury update 
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian players who are likely to miss...
Asia Cup 2018: 2 changes India can make in the game...
Asia Cup 2018: Without Kohli, this playing XI can still...
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players that were royally ignored by...
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong's performance is great for...
