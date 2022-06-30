Ravindra Jadeja's top 3 knocks in the Pataudi Trophy

While Ravindra Jadeja has won the hearts of Indian cricket fans for his direct yet effective spin bowling in Test cricket, it is easy to forget that he has also scored three first-Class triple hundreds for Saurashtra. This is a feat nobody else has achieved in the history of Indian domestic cricket.

While this batting talent has not translated on the international stage with only two Test hundreds, Jadeja has a knack for coming up with useful runs for the team when it matters the most.

On the eve of the 5th Test in the Pataudi Trophy, let’s have a look at Ravindra Jadeja’s top three knocks in the format in England.

#3) 56 (86), Nottingham 2021

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



232/8 (lead by 49 runs)



#ENGvIND Ravindra Jadeja departs immediately after his fifty. A brilliant innings of 56 comes to an end232/8 (lead by 49 runs) Ravindra Jadeja departs immediately after his fifty. A brilliant innings of 56 comes to an end 👏🇮🇳 232/8 (lead by 49 runs)#ENGvIND https://t.co/7CMreFY9D4

India’s first overseas tour in the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle saw them face England, who were eyeing revenge after being demolished 3-1 away in India. In the first of the five Tests, England won the toss and elected to bat first. They only managed 183 runs due to the fiery Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

However, it looked like the Indian batters were unable to take the opportunity to gain a massive first-innings lead, fumbling from a strong 97-0 to a meek 145-5. Ravindra Jadeja walked in to bat to pick up the innings with a well-set KL Rahul, guiding the score to 205-7 before Rahul fell to a James Anderson outswinger.

However, Jadeja carried on and reached his fifty with a deft square-cut to a wide Ollie Robinson delivery to bring out his iconic sword celebration. However, the English pacer got back at Jadeja with a length delivery that the latter mistimed to end his innings at 56, taking India to a first-innings lead just a run short of fifty.

#2) 86* (156), The Oval 2018

While the series was done and dusted, the Indian team was keen on going home with some pride and the fifth Test at the Oval was the perfect opportunity to do that.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first. The home team put up a solid total of 332, with fifties from Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, and a neat cameo by Stuart Broad at the tail end of the innings.

In response, the Indian batting unit found themselves struggling at 160-6 without even fifty overs being played. At this point, Ravindra Jadeja joined debutant Hanuma Vihari in the middle on Day 3. The duo were tasked with restoring the Indian innings that still required 172 runs to take the lead.

The two were able to build a solid 77-run partnership against the in-form English attack, but at 237-7, the Indians were still trailing by 95 runs. At this point, Jadeja took matters into his own hands and attacked the bowlers all around the park, including two massive sixers against Stuart Broad.

India ended the innings at 292 all out. The southpaw remained unbeaten at 86 runs off 156 deliveries, just 40 short of the home team’s first-innings score.

#1) 68* (57), Lord's 2014

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

68 at Lord's 2014

86* at The Oval 2018

#EngvInd Ravindra Jadeja in Tests @ London68 at Lord's 201486* at The Oval 2018 Ravindra Jadeja in Tests @ London68 at Lord's 201486* at The Oval 2018#EngvInd

After a draw in the first game of the series, the second Test at The Lord’s was set to be a cracking affair between two strong teams with an indomitable spirit.

The home side won the toss and asked India to bat first, putting up a solid 295 with Ajinyka Rahane scoring a steady 103 in an innings where no other Indian batter crossed fifty. In response, England scored 319 runs courtesy of a Gary Ballance century and a neat fifty by Liam Plunkett down the order.

Trailing by 24, India needed a powerful performance in the second innings. Murali Vijay took his time to reach a solid and calculated 95 off 247 balls. However, there was no required support for the opener.

Walking in at 203-6, Jadeja started his innings in a hurry, timing all his shots with the required power.

He put up a staggering run-a-ball 99 partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, hitting the bowlers all over the park and bringing up his fifty in just 39 balls. A sharp bouncer from Stokes proved to be too good for the southpaw as he gifted a catch to Cook, ending his entertaining innings.

This knock from Jadeja helped India set a target of 319 for the English side. The batting team crumbled under the pressure of Ishant Sharma’s relentless bouncers. Sharma returned with figures of 7-74 in the innings to give India a memorable and historic win at the Home of Cricket.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far