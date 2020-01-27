Ravindra Jadeja takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar yet again

Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja were involved in some more banter on Twitter

The episode between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar during the World Cup where the latter called the former a 'bits and pieces' cricketer and a heated reply by Jadeja followed is still fresh in memory. Sparks flew once again when Jadeja took a dig at Manjrekar following his tweet after the second T20I between India and New Zealand.

India beat New Zealand comfortably by seven wickets and KL Rahul was given the Man of the Match award. But as the Indian team was able to restrict New Zealand for just 132 on a small ground like the Eden Park, Manjrekar felt that an Indian bowler needed to win the Man of the Match award.

Player of the match should have been a bowler. #INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 26, 2020

Jadeja seized on the opportunity and replied to his tweet with a jibe.

What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention 🤪 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 27, 2020

Jadeja had bowled brilliantly giving away only 18 runs in his four overs while also picking up crucial wickets of Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme. Yet, Manjrekar felt that Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled well in the death overs and had figures of 1/21 from his four overs, deserved the award more.

Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20. https://t.co/r2Fa4Tdnki — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 27, 2020

One thing is for sure that ever since the banter during the World Cup, neither of the two is holding back what they want to express. So we might be in for some entertaining digs in the near future.