Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder India need in Tests

Ashish Patil
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
218   //    19 Nov 2018, 21:40 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three

The Indian team is currently travelling to Australia for an important Test match series against the home side. This will be the third away series this year and one that the Indian team would dearly love to win to end the season on a high.

After losing 4-1 in England, the Indian team has done a lot of introspection on the reasons for their failure overseas despite having a formidable side. The main reason was the failure of the batting department to put a good total on the board and the other reason was the lack of an all-rounder who can perform on a consistent basis.

After the rise of Hardik Pandya, it seemed that the search for an all-rounder came to an end but the all-rounder from Baroda failed to put up consistent performances in either department, thereby bringing India back on their quest. Now with the all-rounder out injured, they will need to find another option as they look to create history and win a series Down Under.

Why Ravindra Jadeja?

Jadeja has been an integral part of the Test team when they play in home conditions courtesy of his wicket-taking abilities. But when it comes to playing overseas he has always been considered as a second-choice spinner after Ravichandran Ashwin. In the limited opportunities, Jadeja has got in overseas Tests he has made an impact with his bowling and batting, like the last Test of England tour where he made 86* and got 7 wickets in the match.

With three triple centuries and an average of 45 in first-class cricket, Jadeja is way ahead in terms of batting skills when compared to his competitors (Pandya and Ashwin) for the all-rounder spot in the Test team. He has got 9 fifties and a century to his name in Test cricket while predominantly batting at number 8.

With Pandya’s absence due to injury in the Test series against Australia, Jadeja will be an integral part of playing eleven. Considering the pitch conditions in Australia, there is a very good chance that India go in with two spinners and three seamers. This will be a golden opportunity for him to seal the spot of the all-rounder in Tests.

Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya
Ashish Patil
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fan | IT Engineer
