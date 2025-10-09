Ravindra Jadeja vs Daniel Vettori - comparing their stats after 86 Tests

Veteran Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match as the hosts beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 36-year-old contributed with both bat and ball as the Windies succumbed to an embarrassing defeat.

West Indies won the toss and batted first in Ahmedabad. They were all-out for 162 in 44.1 overs. Jadeja only bowled three overs and went wicketless. However, when India batted, he was among the three players to score hundreds. He remained unbeaten on 104 as India declared on 448-5. The left-arm spinner then claimed 4-54 as West Indies were bowled out for 146 in their second innings.

Heading into the second Test, Jadeja is only the verge of a major landmark. He needs 10 runs to join Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori in the illustrious list of players with 4,000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket. Jadeja has featured in 86 Tests so far. Ahead of the second India-West Indies Test, we compare his stats with that of Kiwi legend Vettori after the latter had also played 86 Test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Daniel Vettori - Who has more wickets and a better average after 86 Tests?

In 86 Tests, Jadeja has picked up 334 wickets at an average of 25.07. Of his 300-plus Test scalps, 93 have come in 20 matches against Australia at an average of 20.80. He has also picked up 77 wickets in 25 Tests against England at an average of 36.19, 42 wickets in nine Tests against South Africa (average 19.09) and 41 wickets in 11 Tests against New Zealand (average 27.48).

After 86 Tests, Vettori had 274 wickets to his name at an average of 33.29. Of his 270-plus scalps, 55 came in 15 matches against Australia at an average of 34.36. He had also picked up 45 wickets in 17 Tests against England at an average of 36.62. Further, Vettori had 41 wickets in nine matches against Sri Lanka (average 21.46) and 46 scalps in eight Tests against Bangladesh (average 14.15).

Ravindra Jadeja vs Daniel Vettori - Who has claimed more five-wicket hauls after 86 Tests?

In 86 Tests, Jadeja has picked up 15 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls. His best innings figures of 7-42 came against Australia in Delhi in February 2023. Of his 15 five-fers, five have come against the Aussies, three each against New Zealand and South Africa and two each against England and Sri Lanka.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Ravindra Jadeja 334 25.07 7-42 15 13 Daniel Vettori 274 33.29 7-87 17 3

(Jadeja vs Vettori - bowling stats comparison after 86 Tests)

After 86 Tests, Vettori had claimed 17 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls. His best innings figures at that stage were 7-87, which came against Australia in Auckland in March 2000. Of his 17 five-fers after 86 Tests, six came against the Aussies and five against Bangladesh. The former Kiwi skipper also claimed three five-fers against Sri Lanka, two against England and one against India.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Daniel Vettori - Who has more runs and a better average after 86 Tests?

In 86 Tests, Jadeja has scored 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73. The left-handed batter has scored 1,547 runs in 25 Tests against England at an average of 41.81 and 705 runs in 20 Tests against Australia at an average of 28.20. Further, in 11 Tests against New Zealand, he has scored 422 runs at an average of 28.13.

After 86 Tests, Vettori had 2,910 runs to his name at an average of 27.19. Of his Test runs at that stage, 574 came in 17 matches against England at an average of 23.91. The southpaw had also scored 420 runs in 15 matches against Australia (average 22.10) and 406 runs in 11 Tests against South Africa (average 29).

Ravindra Jadeja vs Daniel Vettori - Who has more hundreds after 86 Tests?

Having played 86 Tests, Jadeja has notched up six hundreds and 27 fifties. His best of 175* came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. Of his other five Test tons, three have come against England and two against West Indies.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 3,990 38.73 175* 6 27 Daniel Vettori 2,910 27.19 137* 2 18

(Jadeja vs Vettori - batting stats comparison after 86 Tests)

After 86 Tests, Vettori had two hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 137*, which came against Pakistan in Hamilton in December 2003. He also scored 127 against Zimbabwe in Harare in August 2005.

