Ravindra Jadeja vs MS Dhoni - comparing their batting stats in Tests in England amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been in excellent form in the ongoing Test series in England. In three Tests (six innings), he has scored 327 runs at an average of 109 (three not outs), with the aid of four half-centuries. He is currently fifth on the list of leading run-getters in the series, behind Shubman Gill (607), Rishabh Pant (425), Jamie Smith (415), and KL Rahul (375).

Ad

Jadeja began the Anderson-Tendulkar 2025 Trophy with scores of 11 & 25* in the first Test at Hedingley in Leeds. Since the conclusion of the first Test, he has registered four fifties in a row. The left-hander scored 89 & 69* in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham and contributed 72 & 61* in the Lord's Test.

In the wake of Jadeja's impressive display with the willow in England in the ongoing series, we compare his Test record in the country with that of former captain and keeper-batter MS Dhoni.

Ad

Trending

Ravindra Jadeja vs MS Dhoni - Who has scored more runs in Test matches in England?

Jadeja has played 15 Test matches in England so far. In 29 innings, he has scored 969 runs at an average of 38.76. The 36-year-old scored 177 runs in four matches during the tour of England in 2014 at an average of 22.12. He played one Test in 2018, scoring 99 runs at The Oval. In five matches during the 2021-22 tour, the southpaw scored 287 runs at an average of 31.88.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dhoni played 12 Test matches in England between 2007 and 2014. In 23 innings, he scored 778 runs at an average of 37.04. The former India captain notched up 209 runs in three Tests at an average of 52.25 in 2007. During the tour of England in 2011, he scored 220 runs in four Tests at an average of 31.42. During his final Test tour of England in 2014, he hit 349 runs in five Tests at an average of 34.90.

Ravindra Jadeja vs MS Dhoni - Who has more 50-plus scores in Test matches in England?

Jadeja has eight fifty-plus scores to his name in Test matches in England. He has one hundred and seven half-centuries to his credit from 29 innings. The left-handed batter's best of 104 was registered in Birmingham in 2022. Jadeja added 222 for the sixth wicket with Rishabh Pant (146) in the first innings after India had lost half their side for 98.

Ad

The seasoned batter scored 89 off 137 balls in the first innings of the Birmingham Test during the ongoing tour. He also scored a hard-fought 86* off 156 balls in the first innings of the 2018 Test at The Oval. Many experts reckon that this knock was the turning point in Jadeja's career as a Test batsman.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 15 969 38.76 104 1 7 MS Dhoni 12 778 37.04 92 0 8

Ad

(Ravindra Jadeja vs MS Dhoni - Test batting stats in England)

Like Jadeja, Dhoni also has eight fifty-plus scores to his name in Test matches in England. However, he never managed a three-figure score. His best of 92 was registered at The Oval during his maiden tour of England in 2007. Dhoni hit 92 off just 81 balls, a typically aggressive knock that featured nine fours and four sixes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dhoni was dismissed twice in the 80s during the 2014 tour of England. He scored 82 off 152 balls in Nottingham in the first Test. He was run out by a direct hit from James Anderson. The keeper-batter also scored 82 off 140 deliveries at The Oval in the first innings of the fifth Test of the series. Dhoni's 212-minute knock featured 15 fours and a six.

Ravindra Jadeja vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in winning causes in Test matches in England?

Jadeja has featured in four Test matches that India have won in England. In winning causes, he has contributed 299 runs at an average of 42.71, with the aid of three half-centuries.

Ad

The all-rounder slammed 68 off 57 balls in the second innings as India beat England by 95 runs in the 2014 Lord's Test. He also contributed 40 off 120 balls in the first innings of the 2021 Lord's Test, which India won by 151 runs. In the Birmingham Test of the ongoing series, he registered scores of 89 & 69*.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 4 299 42.71 89 0 3 MS Dhoni 2 25 8.33 19 0 0

Ad

(Ravindra Jadeja vs MS Dhoni - Test batting stats in winning causes in England)

Dhoni featured in two Test matches that India won in England. However, he did not make a significant contribution with the bat in either of them. The stumper scored five runs in India's 2007 Nottingham triumph. In the victory at Lord's in 2014, he scored one in the first innings and 19 in the second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news