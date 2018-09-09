Ravindra Jadeja: Was he the missing factor in India's Test attack this year?

Kartikeya Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 563 // 09 Sep 2018, 19:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ravindra Jadeja cuts one. Day Three, 5th Test, England v India at the Oval.

The last Test match Ravindra Jadeja played against a top ten team was in December last year. Ever since, India has won only two Tests and lost five - the match against Afghanistan included. With Jadeja in the side, India won nine consecutive Test series. In the two overseas Test series ever since, this is his first chance after seven matches.

Jadeja, who's been out of contention for the limited overs game for a while, is still an integral member of the Test squad. One major reason he was not getting a look in was seam-friendly conditions in most of the matches. There was a huge debate as to whether he should have replaced Hardik Pandya - as he is a specialist bowler with batting abilities. But the team backed Pandya - and he did deliver in the first three matches. He finally got a look in due to an injury to first-choice spinner Ashwin.

Jadeja's presence in the outfield certainly added some positive vibes given his athleticism and fielding abilities. He got the first breakthrough for India, getting Jennings caught at leg slip. His wicket of Ben Stokes later in the day triggered a mini-collapse, but a fightback of sorts from Butler and Broad got England perfectly back on track - before Jadeja got both of them out as well - bowling England out for 332.

Struggling at 174 for 6 at stumps on Day 2, India needed someone to deliver. The overnight unbeaten pair of debutant Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja responded just the way the team wanted them to. They batted almost through the first session, with India losing Vihari just before lunch. The chances of Jadeja building partnerships with the tail seemed bleak - especially since Jadeja was coming back after a long layoff.

But Jadeja, who had already batted around 100 balls till that time, had got a measure of the conditions. He played each ball to its merit, took the odd calculated risks, and considerably reduced what could have been a substantial lead for England, to just 40 runs. India were all out for 292 and Jadeja remained unbeaten on 86.

The best aspect about Jadeja's innings was his calmness. He looked as confident as ever, and never looked as if he didn't belong at this level. He always had the talent, but just like many big players, Jadeja too is a confidence player. Once set, he can run through a side and manufacture runs as well. All he needs is the initial push.