Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ravindra Jadeja: Was he the missing factor in India's Test attack this year?

Kartikeya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
563   //    09 Sep 2018, 19:45 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
Ravindra Jadeja cuts one. Day Three, 5th Test, England v India at the Oval.

The last Test match Ravindra Jadeja played against a top ten team was in December last year. Ever since, India has won only two Tests and lost five - the match against Afghanistan included. With Jadeja in the side, India won nine consecutive Test series. In the two overseas Test series ever since, this is his first chance after seven matches.

Jadeja, who's been out of contention for the limited overs game for a while, is still an integral member of the Test squad. One major reason he was not getting a look in was seam-friendly conditions in most of the matches. There was a huge debate as to whether he should have replaced Hardik Pandya - as he is a specialist bowler with batting abilities. But the team backed Pandya - and he did deliver in the first three matches. He finally got a look in due to an injury to first-choice spinner Ashwin.

Jadeja's presence in the outfield certainly added some positive vibes given his athleticism and fielding abilities. He got the first breakthrough for India, getting Jennings caught at leg slip. His wicket of Ben Stokes later in the day triggered a mini-collapse, but a fightback of sorts from Butler and Broad got England perfectly back on track - before Jadeja got both of them out as well - bowling England out for 332.

Struggling at 174 for 6 at stumps on Day 2, India needed someone to deliver. The overnight unbeaten pair of debutant Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja responded just the way the team wanted them to. They batted almost through the first session, with India losing Vihari just before lunch. The chances of Jadeja building partnerships with the tail seemed bleak - especially since Jadeja was coming back after a long layoff.

But Jadeja, who had already batted around 100 balls till that time, had got a measure of the conditions. He played each ball to its merit, took the odd calculated risks, and considerably reduced what could have been a substantial lead for England, to just 40 runs. India were all out for 292 and Jadeja remained unbeaten on 86.

The best aspect about Jadeja's innings was his calmness. He looked as confident as ever, and never looked as if he didn't belong at this level. He always had the talent, but just like many big players, Jadeja too is a confidence player. Once set, he can run through a side and manufacture runs as well. All he needs is the initial push.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja
Kartikeya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
A sport lover, a music enthusiast and an environmentalist. I have played and followed all games I write on, for over twenty years. I would love to have your feedback on my insights.
4 reasons why Ravi Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja should open for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari and...
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja as an opener in Tests can work wonders...
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja expresses his desire to represent India...
RELATED STORY
England v India 2018: Possible changes for India in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: "We are the only side that can...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test XI with Batsmen from the Yesteryears and...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India could make for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Injured R Ashwin could miss the...
RELATED STORY
What has Jadeja done wrong to be on the sidelines?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 114/2 (43.0 ov)
IND 292/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 154 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us