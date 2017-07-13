Ravindra Jadeja feels Zaheer Khan’s presence will benefit Indian fast bowlers

Jadeja also spoke about the runout involving Hardik Pandya in the Champions Trophy final.

Ravindra Jadeja believes Zaheer Khan will bring a lot to the table with his vast experience

What’s the story?

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja feels that new bowling coach Zaheer Khan, with his vast experience, will be able to help the fast bowlers of the team enormously, especially outside the sub-continent.

“Zaheer has a lot of experience. Our fast bowlers will benefit from his presence, especially overseas, where he has so much experience,” he told Hindustan Times on the sidelines of a contest in Mumbai on Wednesday.

When asked about Ravi Shastri’s appointment as the head coach, Jadeja said, “The good thing is whatever new experience is added to the team, it is good for us. Hopefully, whoever comes into the team will share their experiences and we will get to learn from them. Cricket is such a sport that you get to learn something from someone every day. I will also try to learn from their experiences by talking to them.”

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointments of Ravi Shastri as the new head coach, Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach and Rahul Dravid as the batting consultant for overseas tours.

Ever since Bharat Arun’s contract ran out, the bowling coach’s position has remained vacant. Then, last year, Anil Kumble was named as the head coach ahead of Shastri. During Kumble’s tenure, the former leg-break bowler doubled up as the bowling coach for Team India.

The heart of the matter

Jadeja was also probed about the run out of Hardik Pandya in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. The 28-year-old was largely at fault for having an in-form Pandya run out by not responding to a call. At that time Pandya was batting on 76 off just 43 balls and was threatening to run away with the game. After the match, Jadeja received a lot of flak for the runout.

Jadeja, though, was unperturbed by the question and remarked that it is a part of the game and that he doesn’t think about it much. He further added that the critics can say what they want, they say something new after every series, and it doesn’t matter to him.

What’s next?

The Indian team will tour Sri Lanka later this month for three-match Test and five-match ODI series followed by a one-off T20I. It will be the first challenge for Shastri and Zaheer and they will have a few thing to sort out before the season really kicks in.

Author’s take

Having served the national team for over a decade, Zaheer has extensive experience all over the world. Undoubtedly, he will be able to help the current crop of fast bowlers to improve. He is known for his easy-going diplomatic nature and analytical skills, which will only benefit the bowling attack.

