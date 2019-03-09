Rayudu vs Rahul: Who should be in India's 2019 World Cup squad ?

There is an epic battle going on between Rayudu and Rahul for the World Cup.

The whole world will soon be on the edge of their seats, as cricket's mega-event, the 2019 World Cup, is nearing. The world is all set to witness the next edition of the ICC World Cup, which takes place once every 4 years. 30 May to 14 July 2019 is the time during which this mega-event will take place in England and Wales. 10 top-class teams will battle among each other to win the glittering trophy.

The Australian side are the defending champions of the World Cup, as they had defeated the New Zealand team in the final of ICC World Cup 2015. South Africa, India, England and New Zealand are the 4 favourites to lift the title this year according to their recent form. There are just 3 months left for the World Cup still India has not got their perfect batting order owing to the problems for the no. 4 slot.

The Indian side has tried nearly 10 batsmen at the no 4 position since the 2015 World Cup but this problem has continued to persist. Among all the options, 2 batsmen have come up who could prove to be handy while batting at no 4 for India in the World Cup.

With just 2 ODIs left before the World Cup, Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul are the 2 top contenders for the #4 spot. However, still, there is a problem as only one player is likely to be selected. Looking to the present form of both the players, Ambati Rayudu has not been in good touch pertaining to his form in the India-Australia ODI series of 2019.

13, 18 and 2 are his last 3 scores for India while batting at no 4, which is creating a huge issue for the team management. However, on the other side, Rahul has not got the chance to play against Australia in this ODI series so far.

But, looking back to the previous matches played by him, it proves he is in good form as he scored 97 runs in 2 T20I matches against the Australian side which even includes 1 half-century. Rahul may play against Australia in the 4th ODI match which will take place on 10 March and his performance will matter a lot in terms of World Cup selection.

Also, along with Rahul, this man is in the contention for the #4 spot -

It will be really intriguing to see which player makes it to the final World Cup squad. At the moment, it seems like Ambati Rayudu is just a step ahead of KL Rahul but the equation could change come Sunday.

