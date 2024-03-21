RCA Women's T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

RCA Women's T20 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA). This edition of the tournament will start on Saturday, March 23, and will conclude on Saturday, May 18.

A total of five teams will participate this season. Each team will face the other four teams once in the league phase. The top four teams will make it to the semi-finals, which will be played on Saturday, May 11, followed by the final. A total of 13 matches are scheduled to take place in the tournament at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

The five teams that will participate in the tournament are Gahanga Queens CC Women, Muhanga Zebras CC Women, Sorwathe Girls CC Women, Charity CC Women, and Indatwa Hampshire CC Women.

These five teams recently participated in the RCA Women’s T10 League. The final of the tournament was played on Saturday, March 16. Indatwa Hampshire Women defeated Sorwathe CC Women in the final by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 43 runs in 8.3 overs.

Indatwa Hampshire Women defeated Gahanga Queens Women in the final of the previous edition of the RCA Women's T20 by 13 runs after posting 89 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

RCA Women's T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 23

Match 1 - Gahanga Queens CC Women vs Muhanga Zebras CC Women, 01:00 PM

Match 2 - Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs Charity CC Women, 05:00 PM

Friday, March 29

Match 3 - Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs Gahanga Queens CC Women, 01:00 PM

Match 4 - Muhanga Zebras CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire CC Women, 05:00 PM

Saturday, April 6

Match 5 - Indatwa Hampshire CC Women vs Charity CC Women, 01:00 PM

Match 6 - Muhanga Zebras CC Women vs Sorwathe Girls CC Women, 05:00 PM

Wednesday, May 1

Match 7 - Gahanga Queens CC Women vs Charity CC Women, 01:00 PM

Match 8 - Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire CC Women, 05:00 PM

Saturday, May 4

Match 9 - Indatwa Hampshire CC Women vs Gahanga Queens CC Women, 01:00 PM

Match 10 - Charity CC Women vs Muhanga Zebras CC Women, 05:00 PM

Saturday, May 11

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 05:00 PM

Saturday, May 18

Final - TBC vs TBC, 05:00 PM

RCA Women's T20 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

RCA Women's T20 2024: Full Squads

Gahanga Queens CC Women

Clarisse Umutoniwase, Diane Umuhoza, Ester Nyirahabimana, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Belise Murekatete, Clementine Uwayisaba, Colombe Uwizeye, Geovanis Uwase, Faina Uwineza (wk), Fanny Utagushimaninde (wk), Merveille Uwase (wk), Cynthia Uwera, Diane Uwineza, Nacillah Umukundwa, Ruth Uwimana, Zurufat Ishimwe

Muhanga Zebras CC Women

Iradukunda Joyuse, Keza Kevine, Mushimiyimana Anastasie, Nishimwe Liliane, Niyomukiza Gisele, Tuyisabe Nadine, Niyonkuru Esther, Niyonsenga Jeanette, Tuyisenge Francine, Umumararungu Zulphati, Umutoni Liliane, Veronique Iriho, Ingabire Georgette (wk), Niyorukundo Thania (wk), Nakuzwe Doriane, Nzayituriki Nadine, Shimwamana Rosette, Tuyizere Alexia, Uwayisenga Aline, Uwimana Diane

Sorwathe Girls CC Women

Alice Ikuzwe, Divine Ishimwe, Ihimbazwe Sandrine, Umukundwawase Sylivia, Uwimana Violleta, Gisubizogasana Flugencine, Ikuzwe Anick, Izerimana Adeline, Kayitesi Alice, Mukandayisenga Jeannette, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Umwali Apoline, Henriette Isimbi (wk), Niyokubahwa Phoibe (wk), Niyonizera Josiane (wk), Nyisabiteka Berena (wk), Akingeneye Delphine, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Muragijimana Cesarie, Ufitinema Yvette, Uwiragiye Claudine

Charity CC Women

Angelique Uwamahoro, Cathia Uwamahoro, Neema Micheline, Phedine Dusenayo, Sonia Iragena, Umuziranenge Fabiolla, Anipha Mukamusoni, Diane Dusabemungu, Ikuzwe Rina, Janet Mbabazi, Liliane Mucyo, Marie Bimenyimana, Sonia Umuringa, Kevin Awino (wk), Mirielle Mbabazi (wk), Ornella Gasirabo (wk), Ange Uwingabire, Celine Umutoniwase, Emelyne Cyiza, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Sandrine Izabayo

Indatwa Hampshire CC Women

TBA

