RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 14 of WPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 14 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday, March 1. The encounter will be the last one of the Bengaluru leg, with action next moving to Lucknow.

RCB are in a dreadful slump at the moment, having lost three games on the trot. The defending champions' playoff hopes could take a serious hit if they fall to the table-toppers, who are sitting pretty with four wins from six matches. They might ponder a change or two, given the precarious nature of their position in the standings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 14 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge haven't done nearly enough in WPL 2025. The duo's only notable partnership came in the reverse fixture against DC, and that will give them a bit of encouragement, but there's no two ways about the fact that they need to deliver soon. Mandhana's captaincy, which has rightfully come under severe criticism in recent times, will be in the spotlight as well.

Middle Order: Raghvi Bist, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham

Can RCB make any changes to their middle order? S Meghana is an option, but Raghvi Bist has played a couple of cameos in recent times and clearly has a bigger upside. There aren't many other specialist batting options on the bench, and that might force Bengaluru to stick with the same combination.

Ellyse Perry, who is coming off a failure against the Gujarat Giants, has been in excellent form. She will need support from Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja and Georgia Wareham, who have played a few short knocks without showing the kind of consistency expected of them.

Wareham's form with the ball has been patchy, and RCB will need her to be at her threatening best if they are to beat DC.

Lower Order: Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur

Curiously, in the previous game, RCB brought in Prema Rawat for Ekta Bisht. The young leg-spinner was carted for 19 runs in the only over she bowled, and it's only logical to assume that the franchise will bring the veteran back for her experience and ability to target DC's host of right-handers.

Otherwise, however, there isn't much scope for change. Renuka Singh Thakur and Kim Garth will make up the pace attack, with Sneh Rana serving as the primary off-spin option.

