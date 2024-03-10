RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 17 of WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 17 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 10.

With three wins from six matches, Bangalore are currently third in the standings. Following the UP Warriorz' surprise win over the Delhi Capitals, RCB need to get their act together in their last two matches if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

Smriti Mandhana and Co. have lost three of their last four matches, including a disappointing defeat to bottom-placed Gujarat Giants. They might consider making a change or two for their penultimate league game.

RCB's squad for WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 17 of WPL 2024.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and S Meghana

The experiment of opening the batting with S Meghana hasn't paid off on the whole, with the batter struggling to come to terms with the position. Her knock in the last game was a painstaking one, and RCB can't afford the same issues against DC.

Can Bangalore consider reverting to opening with Sophie Devine? The big-hitting Kiwi batter's form hasn't been much better, and exposing her to the deadly Marizanne Kapp might not be the best idea. So while RCB could switch things around, they might just stick with Meghana for a game longer.

Smriti Mandhana has been in scintillating form at the other end. The skipper will need to step up on Sunday, with plenty on the line.

Middle Order: Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham

RCB's middle order is expected to wear a similar look.

Ellyse Perry has been in good batting form, although her bowling hasn't been utilized much in WPL 2024. The Aussie superstar will be accompanied by her compatriots Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham, with the latter smashing a few boundaries in the last game.

Richa Ghosh has appeared to be in good nick in the tournament so far. She is another player who will be banked upon to deliver in Delhi.

Lower Order: Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Simran Dil Bahadur, and Renuka Singh Thakur

Shreyanka Patil has been spending a spell on the sidelines, and there is no clarity on whether she is fit and available for selection. While the off-spinner should ideally replace Ekta Bisht, who hasn't done much in her absence, there is also the option of Shreyanka coming in for either Simran Dil Bahadur or Asha Sobhana.

However, with no news on the matter, it's safe to assume that RCB might stick with their existing combination. If Shreyanka is fit, though, she should certainly walk back into the side.

Renuka Singh Thakur hasn't done her ability justice for the second WPL season running. The swing bowler's task won't get any easier against Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma.

