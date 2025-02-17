RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 4 of WPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 4 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday, February 17. Both teams won their opening game of the tournament and have two points each.

Ad

RCB needed a rearguard effort from the lower order to get over the line against the Gujarat Giants (GG). Ravaged by injuries, Smriti Mandhana and Co. have managed to make a positive start and won't be keen on making too many changes to their side as they aim to build momentum.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 4 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Australia v India - Women's ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty

RCB's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge failed to deliver in the previous game. While Mandhana was prised out by her nemesis Ashleigh Gardner once again, Wyatt-Hodge, making her debut for the franchise, fell cheaply as well. The duo will be seriously challenged by Shikha Pandey, as well as Marizanne Kapp if she is fit.

Ad

Middle Order: Raghvi Bist, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham

Australia Women's Ashes Training Session - Source: Getty

RCB have no reason to make any changes to their middle order, which did its job against the Giants.

Ad

Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja made match-defining contributions in that contest and will be key to the team's fortunes once again. While Perry isn't expected to bowl in the first half of the tournament, Kanika proved herself to be a useful part-time off-spin option.

Georgia Wareham was a bit expensive and will want to turn in an improved performance. Raghvi Bist, who did decently on debut but couldn't quite hit top gear, will also look to make a statement.

Ad

Lower Order: Prema Rawat, Kim Garth, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

RCB went in with three specialist fast bowlers against GG in the form of Renuka Singh Thakur, Kim Garth and Joshitha VJ. Renuka was the only one who stayed economical and among the wickets, but all three can be expected to be part of the XI once again.

Leg-spinner Prema Rawat made her WPL debut in the previous game and picked up a wicket. She too should be retained, although the possibility of fielding the newly signed Sneh Rana is an enticing option. Kanika's performance with the ball could convince RCB not to incorporate Rana immediately, especially with DC having a series of right-handers in the batting order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️