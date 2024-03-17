RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for the WPL 2024 Final

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will cross swords with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

With four wins from seven matches, Bangalore finished third in the standings to set up an Eliminator clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). For large portions of the contest, it seemed like they were down and out, before a spin choke in the last three overs of the chase turned the tide.

Having reached their maiden WPL final, RCB will want to keep their good run going and secure the title. It's unusual, but a change or two might be on the cards for the summit clash.

RCB's squad for WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2024 final against DC.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Sophie Devine

RCB reinstated their opening combination of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine in the Eliminator. While the duo didn't fire in unison, and haven't in the tournament so far, there aren't any better options.

Devine hasn't looked to be in great nick, while Mandhana's form has tapered off in the recent past. As the senior batters in the side, they will want to step up and make the most of the occasion.

Middle Order: Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Molineux

Ellyse Perry has put the RCB team on her back over the last couple of games with both bat and ball. The WPL 2024 Orange Cap holder is arguably the franchise's most important player, and she could have the decisive say on the final.

The rest of Bangalore's middle-order batters have been in decent form as well. Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham add firepower, while Disha Kasat and Sophie Molineux add some stability.

There is a case for RCB to replace Kasat, who bagged a painstaking duck in the last game, with S Meghana. But they might not want to make any drastic changes for the final, and it would also be harsh on the uncapped batter. Moreover, Meghana was wholly unimpressive during her time in the XI.

Lower Order: Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, and Renuka Singh Thakur

Shreyanka Patil has well and truly stepped up for RCB at the business end of the campaign despite battling through an injury. She will have company in the spin attack in the form of Asha Sobhana, who held her nerve in the last over of the Eliminator.

Shraddha Pokharkar didn't have much to do in the last game as she didn't bowl and was a liability on the field. With the pitches slowing down, Bangalore might want to bring in Ekta Bisht, who can contribute on multiple fronts while giving Mandhana an additional spin option.

Renuka Singh Thakur is expected to lead the pace attack, although she has had another dreadful WPL campaign.

