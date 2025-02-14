RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs GG for Match 1 of WPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14. The match will be the opening encounter of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).

RCB have been dealt a few severe blows ahead of the season, with several of their players being ruled out with injury. The defending champions have lost Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, and Kate Cross so far, with an injury cloud hanging over Shreyanka Patil. Ellyse Perry is recovering from a niggle, too.

As a result, we could see Bengaluru field a slightly different side to the one that went all the way last year.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Jagravi Pawar, Asha Sobhana, Joshitha V J.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 1 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Australia v India - Women's ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty

Along with captain Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who was traded in ahead of the WPL 2025 auction, could open the batting. Mandhana was one of the most in-form batters in 2024 and is known to share an excellent understanding with Wyatt-Hodge, who she has placed with on the franchise circuit before.

Middle order: Raghvi Bist, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham

Australia Women's Ashes Training Session - Source: Getty

S Meghana was in and out of the RCB team in WPL 2024, and while she has had a couple of decent knocks, her game arguably hasn't evolved enough to warrant a regular place in the side. Her fielding and running between the wickets are questionable as well, and Bengaluru might opt for Raghvi Bist's youthful exuberance instead.

The rest of the middle order is expected to wear a straightforward look. In the absence of Devine and Molineux, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham, and Perry (if fit) will be supported by the exciting Kanika Ahuja, who missed out on the last edition of the WPL with injury.

Bengaluru likely won't have as deep a lineup as they did last year.

Lower order: Prema Rawat, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

RCB went hard for leg-spinner Prema Rawat at the WPL 2025 auction and could field her in the absence of Sobhana. She could have support from veteran left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht in that department, apart from Wareham and Kanika if needed.

Renuka Singh Thakur has been the spearhead of the pace attack for the last two WPL seasons, and that shouldn't change. Kim Garth could support her, with two of the team's first-choice pace options missing out on the competition.

In Shreyanka's absence, RCB might want to play an off-spinner. But GG aren't exactly stacked with left-handers, and the defending champions could pull through with just Kanika as a part-time option.

