RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs GG for Match 12 of WPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 12 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday, February 27. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After starting their campaign with consecutive wins, RCB have lost two games on the trot. Smriti Mandhana and Co. fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the last game and desperately need to get back to winning ways. While their position in the WPL 2025 league table isn't too concerning, momentum is key in a tournament like this.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 12 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge

While Danni Wyatt-Hodge broke a patch of a couple of low scores with a half-century against UPW, Smriti Mandhana fell to off-spin once again. The RCB skipper hasn't been anywhere close to her best in WPL 2025 so far, and her captaincy has come under immense criticism. She will need to get her act together against Ashleigh Gardner, who has had her number in the franchise competition.

Middle Order: Raghvi Bist, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham

Raghvi Bist has been a bit of a pedestrian in the middle order, with S Meghana warming the bench. However, Bist hasn't got many chances to prove her worth, and RCB likely view her as someone who can arrest a collapse and steady the ship.

Ellyse Perry has been in scintillating form and has returned to bowling as well. While Georgia Wareham was taken for a few runs by the Warriorz, she remains an integral part of the team.

Meanwhile, the domestic superstars, Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja, need to be more consistent.

Lower Order: Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur

RCB brought in Sneh Rana for Joshitha VJ in the last game, and the experienced off-spinner delivered with three wickets. They are expected to persist with the same bowling combination, although having an additional pace option could help them in swinging Chinnaswamy conditions.

Renuka Singh Thakur has been potent when used up front, and Kim Garth has supported her decently more often than not. The duo will be key against GG, with Ekta Bisht serving as a frontline spin option.

