RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs MI: WPL 2023, Match 4

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) already find themselves in a slight pickle ahead of their second match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL). Smriti Mandhana and Co. take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, March 6.

RCB are on the back of a comprehensive 60-run loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) as their bowling lineup turned in a terrible display. Just one game into the competition, Bangalore might be forced to ring in a couple of changes, especially with the matches coming back-to-back. At the same time, though, they will need to be careful not to be too trigger-happy.

Who will take to the field for Bangalore in their second WPL game? Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 4 of WPL 2023 against MI.

RCB vs MI: RCB Predicted Playing XI vs MI in WPL 2023

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Sophie Devine looked off-color in RCB's opening game of the tournament. She trundled in to send down an over that went for 20 runs and managed only 14 runs before finding Shafali Verma, who took a superb catch at mid-off.

As the only overseas player Bangalore can realistically replace to bring Dane van Niekerk into the playing XI, Devine might not be nailed down in the side. Asha Shobana went for 29 runs in her two overs, and Mandhana might want an experienced wicket-taking option like Van Niekerk to call upon.

Heather Knight is undroppable after picking up two wickets and playing a delightful cameo, while Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt offer great utility in their respective departments. Hence, the Kiwi is the only overseas player with the potential to be on the chopping block right now.

It remains to be seen if RCB are willing to drop Devine after just one match, but with only eight league matches, there isn't much time to find momentum. If the South African all-rounder enters the playing XI, Disha Kasat might open the batting alongside her captain.

RCB will want to make a couple of changes to the lower order as well. Kanika Ahuja didn't bowl and lasted only one ball, and Shreyanka Patil is in line to make her first appearance of the competition. The all-rounder has been in excellent form and offers a wicket-taking off-spin option, something Bangalore don't have right now.

Left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad is another candidate to be selected on Monday, but Renuka Singh Thakur, Perry and Schutt might be trusted to produce the goods against MI. Needless to say, RCB's big guns, namely Mandhana, Perry and Richa Ghosh, will need to step up against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Only time will tell whether RCB are willing to make changes to their side just one game into the competition. They might just have to, though.

RCB's predicted playing XI in Match 4 of WPL 2023 vs MI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt.

