RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs UPW for Match 11 of WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to return to winning ways when they face off against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 11 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday, March 4.

After starting their campaign with successive wins, Bangalore have faltered briefly with losses to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). While they might be pondering a couple of changes, there's no shame in having lost to arguably the two best sides in the competition.

RCB's squad for WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 11 of WPL 2024 against UPW.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Sophie Devine

RCB's opening pair has rarely fired in unison in WPL 2024, and that's because of Sophie Devine's struggles at the top. The big-hitting Kiwi batter hasn't been able to complement Smriti Mandhana well, appearing out of touch in the middle.

Mandhana has looked good, but Devine needs to come to the party soon. She could enjoy playing against a spin-heavy UPW side.

Middle Order: S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham

S Meghana's shortcomings have been exposed lately, but RCB don't have many better options on the bench. They are likely to stick with her at No. 3, a position that is of great importance to the side.

Ellyse Perry wasn't at full fitness in the last game but still managed to make an impact. While she hasn't been playing a pivotal role with the ball, the veteran Aussie is one of the side's key cogs.

Bangalore might be tempted to replace Sophie Molineux. The all-rounder started the campaign well but her form has tapered off recently with both bat and ball. Ekta Bisht could replace either Simran Dil Bahadur or Asha Sobhana in the XI, with Nadine de Klerk slotting in for Molineux.

However, Asha did scalp a five-fer in the reverse fixture, even if her consistency has been lacking since. And Molineux offers all-phase prowess with the ball, something RCB seem to value.

So the home side might give the same combination another go before swapping things around. This combination, of course, includes Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham in the middle order.

Lower Order: Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Simran Dil Bahadur, and Renuka Singh Thakur

Shreyanka Patil hasn't had the kind of season everyone expected. UPW have a rightie-heavy lineup, so she might find it tough to succeed once again. But there's little chance of RCB losing faith in the talented youngster.

Asha hasn't picked up a single wicket since RCB's first game of WPL 2024, and her economy rate has taken a hit as well. The experienced leg-spinner will hope that playing a favorable opposition brings about a change in fortunes.

Simran Dil Bahadur's role in the side is far from clear, and giving her a bigger part to play with the bat could be one of the Royal Challengers' motives as the season wears on. Renuka Singh Thakur will round off the XI.

