RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs UPW for Match 2 of WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to commence their 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign in front of an adoring home crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, February 24, when they take on the UP Warriorz (UPW).

Unfortunately, Bangalore have had to undergo some personnel changes in the lead-up to the tournament. Heather Knight pulled out citing international commitments, and Nadine de Klerk has been signed as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Pokharkar has replaced Kanika Ahuja, who was ruled out with a stress fracture.

RCB's squad for WPL 2024: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 2 of WPL 2024 against UPW.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Sophie Devine

Smriti Mandhana walks back: WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

RCB are expected to stick with the same opening combination in WPL 2024.

Smriti Mandhana was one of the worst batters on display in the inaugural season, not managing even a single fifty and averaging less than 20. She will need to step up this time around.

Mandhana will be partnered by the powerful Sophie Devine, who might also have to take the new ball and produce a couple of powerplay breakthroughs. The Kiwi veteran will clear boundaries with ease at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Middle order: S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Wareham

Richa Ghosh sweeps: India v Australia - Women's T20: Game 3

RCB need a domestic middle-order batter after Kanika's withdrawal, and S Meghana could pip Disha Kasat owing to her advanced power game. She opened the batting in WPL 2023 for the Gujarat Giants (GG) but could be used at No. 3 by Bangalore due to the presence of a settled opening partnership.

Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh will form the backbone of the RCB middle order. Both players will need to do the bulk of the run-scoring in the absence of Knight and Kanika.

Nadine de Klerk is locked in a battle with Kate Cross to be the team's final overseas player. And this could be a tough one to call, with Cross offering a frontline bowling option while also batting a bit.

However, De Klerk has been in good form lately, and Cross isn't even in the T20I picture for England. The South African could thus be picked to offer some additional batting depth and variety in the middle overs.

Georgia Wareham was a shrewd acquisition by RCB at the WPL 2024 auction and should slot into the XI. As a leg-spinner who can bat, the Aussie will be a massive value addition.

Lower order: Shreyanka Patil, Simran Dil Bahadur, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Ekta Bisht

Renuka Singh Thakur looks on: India v Australia - Women's T20: Game 2

Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Singh Thakur will lead the spin and pace departments respectively. While the former had a breakthrough campaign in WPL 2023, the latter struggled to pick up wickets and will need to step up this year.

Ekta Bisht is one of the best left-arm spinners in Indian cricket right now and should pip the likes of Asha Shobana to a spot in the XI. The veteran could be tough to get away at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Simran Dil Bahadur is another player RCB signed at the auction, and she might be picked ahead of Shraddha Pokharkar due to her batting ability. The all-rounder deserves a good run in the WPL, and that could transpire this year.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App