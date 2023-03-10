RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs UPW: WPL 2023, Match 8

Smriti Mandhana cut a disconsolate figure as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slumped to their third successive defeat in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).

After losing to the two teams at the top of the table, RCB had the chance to rack up two points and commence their playoff push. But they lost to the bottom-placed side in the league at the time and now find themselves holding the wooden spoon.

When Bangalore face the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 8 on Friday, March 10, Mandhana will know that her team needs to come away with a win. She and the team management haven't been able to strike the right balance with their playing XI so far, and time is running out for them to find a solution.

Who will take to the field for Bangalore in their fourth WPL game? Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 8 of WPL 2023 against UPW.

RCB vs UPW: RCB Predicted Playing XI vs UPW in WPL 2023

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Every game, it has seemed like RCB will be forced to play Dane van Niekerk. And in every game, they have steadfastly refused to change their overseas combination.

Things might have finally reached their tipping point. Megan Schutt bowled only three overs in the previous game against the Gujarat Giants (GG) and might be sacrificed despite her batting contributions. She has picked up only one wicket in the tournament and hasn't been threatening at all.

RCB would need to bolster their pace attack if they drop Schutt, and they could do that by bringing in Komal Zanzad at the expense of Preeti Bose. The left-arm spinner hasn't been in great wicket-taking form and leaked runs against GG.

This would leave Bangalore with only the uncapped Zanzad and the out-of-form Renuka Singh Thakur as pace options, but they really don't have a choice right now. Heather Knight has been one of their most consistent players, while Sophie Devine notched up a fighting fifty in the last game. Ellyse Perry, meanwhile, is virtually undroppable.

RCB will take heart from Shreyanka Patil's impressive all-round displays, but other Indian players will need to step up. Mandhana herself has been one of the biggest letdowns in WPL 2023, while Richa Ghosh and Renuka haven't covered themselves in glory.

If Bangalore want to keep Schutt in the mix while bringing in Van Niekerk, Devine could face the ax. The Kiwi opener could be replaced by Disha Kasat, who was ousted after two failures while batting out of position. But that doesn't seem likely as of now.

RCB's two changes for the contest against UPW could be Komal Zanzad for Preeti Bose and Dane van Niekerk for Megan Schutt.

RCB's predicted playing XI in Match 8 of WPL 2023 vs UPW: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh Thakur, Komal Zanzad.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Will RCB finally select Dane van Niekerk for the game against UPW? Yes No 0 votes