RCB vs DC Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 2

The action in the Women's Premier League (WPL) continued with the very first afternoon encounter of the competition. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5, where the Meg Lanning-led side emerged victorious by 60 runs to get Delhi off to a winning start.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl first. DC openers Lanning and Shafali Verma had a field day and feasted upon a rather poor bowling display by the RCB bowlers. The duo stitched together a mammoth opening partnership worth 162 runs to set up a lucrative platform for the rest of the batters to cash in and pile on.

Marizane Kapp led the proceedings in the death overs as DC set a massive target of 224, also the highest score in WPL history, for RCB to chase down.

RCB were right in the chase on the back of an electric start by Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana. The sheer flatness of the wicket was on full show as they breezed their way to 54 runs in the powerplay.

However, their chase was dented after both openers were sent back by off-spinner Alice Capsey. The onus of rebuilding was on Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who managed to garner some momentum with a flurry of boundaries, but like Mandhana departed following a positive start.

WPL's only player from an associate nation, USA's Tara Norris, made an instant impact. The left-arm seamer struck twice in her first over and twice again in her second to quickly claim four wickets and end with a historic five-wicket haul.

RCB's hopes were completely quashed after they were reduced to 96-7 in 14 overs. Heather Knight played a fighting knock towards the end, but it was too little, too late, and in vain as DC emerged victorious comfortably.

Let's look at three such moments from RCB vs DC that had the fans buzzing.

#1 Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma take the attack to Megan Schutt

The major takeaway from the WPL's second contest, especially in the first innings, was the opening partnership put up by Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. The duo began on a cautious note by scoring three runs off the opening over by Renuka Singh.

However, the pair made a major statement by going after RCB's spearhead, Megan Schutt. They hit three boundaries off the right-arm pacer's first over, with Lanning striking two of them.

Schutt looked out of sorts and ultimately ended with sorry figures of 0-45 in her maiden WPL spell. Her expensive first over set the tempo for DC, who did not turn back after that.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues uses a review to send a no-ball decision upstairs

Much as the Mumbai Indians (MI) decided to review a 'wide' decision by the on-field umpire upstairs with the help of a review on Saturday, DC's Jemimah Rodrigues opted to do the same, but for a no-ball check.

On the third delivery of the final over of the innings by Megan Schutt, the right-handed batter cheekily dispatched a full-toss off to the fine-leg boundary while crouching and demanded a no-ball from the umpires. When the appeal was not met in her favor, she challenged the decision upstairs with the help of a review.

Replays, with the help of ball-tracking technology, suggested that the ball would have dipped and hence, the on-field call stayed. However, fans praised Rodrigues' intent and presence of mind to send the decision upstairs

#3 Shafali Verma takes a stunner to dismiss Sophie Devine

RCB were off to a perfect start by scoring 41 runs off the first four overs. The constant run flow prompted skipper Meg Lanning to introduce spin from both ends. While Jess Jonassen was hit for 10 runs in her first over, Alice Capsey provided the breakthrough from the other end.

The off-spinner bowled a widish delivery, slightly out of Sophie Devine's reach as the New Zealand international came down the track.

Devine tried to go over mid-off, but could not get the height or elevation. Shafali Varma dove to her left and just about managed to get her fingers underneath the ball to complete a brilliant catch, the best in the WPL so far, to halt RCB's momentum.

Are DC the most balanced outfit in WPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

