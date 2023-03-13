RCB vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 11  

The 11th match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw the rampant Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit. The Smriti Mandhana-led side suffered their fifth defeat in a row to continue their stay at the bottom of the table.

Meg Lanning won the toss for DC and elected to bowl first. Smriti Mandhana departed early once again and it was the overseas duo of Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry who had to sort out the batting mess yet again.

After reeling from a solid spell by Shikha Pandey, Richa Ghosh, coming into bat at a crucial juncture in the innings, played an invaluable cameo to lift the scoring rate.

Perry applied the finishing touches with her second fifty of the tournament to push RCB's total to 150-4 after their 20 overs. They scored 70 runs in the death overs to put up a respectable score on the board.

DC, chasing the 151-run target, were off to a tricky start. Shafali Verma departed in the very first over of the innings while the in-form Lanning struggled to get going as well.

The onus was on the DC middle order to navigate the chase. Alice Capsey played a spirited cameo while Jemimah Rodrigues also stepped up with a valuable contribution.

It all went down to the wire as RCB brought the equation down to nine runs required off the final over. But Jess Jonassen held her nerve to get Delhi through with two deliveries to spare.

#1 Smriti Mandhana's early dismissal triggering outrage over poor form

The RCB skipper's poor form continued after she was dismissed for only eight runs off 15 deliveries. She found the deep midwicket fielder off Shikha Pandey's to end her stay at the crease in the fifth over.

There have been calls all over social media for a potential change in captaincy as well, since the additional responsibility is seemingly dragging Smriti Mandhana's ability with the bat down.

Mandhana has only scored 88 runs across five matches, and her most recent outing marked the first time that she was dismissed by a pacer in the 2023 WPL.

#2 Shikha Pandey claims a stunning catch to dismiss Heather Knight

Shikha Pandey took a stunning catch at short fine leg to end Heather Knight's brief stay at the crease. The England team captain looked to beat the fielder, but neither got the placement or the elevation right.

The Indian pacer dove to her weaker left side and pouched the ball safely with both hands before making contact with the ground. The dismissal worsened RCB's cause as they were reduced to 64-3 after 13 overs.

There have been several stunning catches on show in the inaugural WPL so far, including a couple from Pandey's DC teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav.

On a lighter note, she proceeded to drop a sitter off her own bowling on the very next delivery, giving the well-settled Ellyse Perry a huge reprieve.

#3 Megan Schutt's massive inswinger to send Shafali Verma for a golden duck

The matchup between Shafali Verma and Megan Schutt was a highly anticipated one, considering the history the duo have shared over the years.

The pair have traded back and forth in national colors and the Australian pacer had a forgettable outing, the last time the two franchises met in WPL 2023.

However, the returning Australian, who was dropped due to poor returns with the ball, responded in style, that too immediately. She conjured up a massive inswinging delivery, full and tailing which completely caught the young Indian opener all ends up.

She had to walk for a first-ball duck after her stumps were castled, courtesy of a brilliant delivery, which was potentially one of the best deliveries in WPL 2023.

Marizanne Kapp's miraculous dive to get to the crease to save herself from a run-out also got the fans buzzing, in what was the WPL's most riveting encounter so far.

Was the clash between DC and RCB the best one on show in WPL 2023 so far? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: 3 times a bowler was sent out to open the innings in Test cricket

Poll : 0 votes